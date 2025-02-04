Nomzamo Mbatha impressed South Africans by attending the World Economic Forum alongside global stars like David Beckham

The actress, known for her international film roles and humanitarian work, continues to shine on the global stage

Social media users praised her achievements, with some joking about her proximity to Beckham

South African star Nomzamo Mbathat has been flying the country's flag on the international scene. The actress who has been globe-trotting was recently pictured alongside some notable international stars.

Nomzamo Mbatha recently met David Beckham. Image: Aaron Chown - Pool and Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Nomzamo Mbatha's star has kept on shining. If she is not winning international awards or starring alongside industry heavyweights like Bruce Willis, she is doing some humanitarian work and giving back to the needy.

The star recently left South Africans basking in pride when she attended the World Economic Forum alongside international stars like David Beckham. The post was shared on Instagram by @popupcollector. Part of the post read:

"South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has joined the crème de la crème of global leaders and influencers at the prestigious World Economic Forum!

"As a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Mbatha continues to use her platform to champion pressing social issues and inspire positive change 🤍"

SA applauds Nomzamo Mbatha's work

Social media users praised Nomzamo Mbatha for her work all over the world. Many were proud of how the star keeps on representing South Africa. Meanwhile, others joked about how close she stood next to Beckham.

@cheyenne.kavv said:

"She's too close🔥😂😂😂"

@dmang_123 commented:

"😍😍😍 love this for her."

@ethan_lesar added:

"And what do 90% of these people know about economics."

@_vonanig_ wrote:

"Paid actors know what about the economy."

@lebohangsekese shared:

"Nomzamo David is Married."

Nomzamo Mbatha attended the World Economic Forum alongside international stars. Image: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Source: Briefly News