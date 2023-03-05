South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha will star in an upcoming movie with Bruce Willis and Dominic Purcell

The film Assassin is reportedly Bruce's last film after he was unfortunately diagnosed with dementia

Mzani social media users are excited for Nomzamo and posted about her big role next to the legendary actors

Nomzamo Mbatha has bagged another role in a Hollywood film which will be released on March 31, 2023.

The South African actress is one of the leading cast members of the movie Assassin and will grace the silver screen with US actors Bruce Willis and Dominic Purcell.

Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia

The upcoming thriller film is allegedly the last film that Bruce Willis will appear in. The Die Hard actor announced in 2022 that he was retiring from the movie business after his aphasia diagnosis. The condition reportedly affects the ability to communicate. In early February, Bruce's family shared an updated diagnosis and said he had frontotemporal dementia.

Watch the official trailer for the movie Assassin below:

South Africans react to Nomzamo Mbatha's new movie with Bruce Willis

SA tweeps were happy for Nomzamo and said she was making waves overseas. Some people mentioned that Bruce has been making low-quality movies in recent years and hoped Assassin will be a banger for Nomzamo's sake.

@mmxo35 mentioned:

"I hope it's not a typical low-budget Bruce Willis movie."

@Themba_Sibamba posted:

"Bruce is exhausted because he makes about five boring movies every year. So this one will definitely be boring."

@Lebohang_MH commented:

"Bruce Willis and low-budget movies nowadays, I hope it's not one of those."

@lazyirv wrote"

"Ai Bruce Willis na lama movie we Lokshin Bioskop."

@nkulikankuli added:

"Good for her but Bruce Willis is not make sure."

@Azolla_SA

"Bro, South Africans bro are just doing big this is why we should not give up."

