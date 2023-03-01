AKA's supporters are keeping his memory alive with a new challenge called the #CompanyChallenge and their videos are going viral on TikTok

The slain rapper created the challenge for his lead single, Company, which features on his posthumous album, Mass Country

Other social media users who saw the videos on AKA's timeline said Company is their favourite song, adding that they'll also take part in the challenge

The Megacy is keeping AKA's memory alive. The late rapper's fans are taking part in his trending #CompanyChallenge.

Late rapper AKA's #CompanyChallenge is trending online. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

Company is one of the songs on AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country. The song features Kiddominant. The challenge was created by AKA a few days before he was gunned down in Durban on February 10, reports ZAlebs.

Taking to his timeline, Supa Mega's family posted some TikTok videos of stunning ladies participating in the dance challenge.

Mzansi reacts to videos of the #CompanyChallenge

Peeps took to AKA's comment section on the video and picture-sharing app and shared their thoughts on the challenge and the song. Many said it is their favourite song on his latest album.

pammy_mak wrote:

"Company is my favourite track."

teekaydiamond22 said:

"AKA was loved. I’m still hurting."

lindakwenamore commented:

"We miss you, Supa Mega. Forever in our hearts."

brianmadodana wrote:

"Company is a banger."

plutoboymemez said:

"I love the entire album. It has no skips this side, long live Supa Mega."

letlhodilwe commented:

"This is actually so cute."

caleb_mugwagwa wrote:

"@_that.imperfect_kid we should do this challenge together, at least the dance ain’t hard or complicated."

thataunty_ said:

"Company is my anthem … all day every day."

kgomotso5273 added:

"Company challenge, let's go."

DJ Zinhle shares another AKA post

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is sympathising with Murdah Bongz again. The music producer's wife, DJ Zinhle, has again taken to her timeline to mourn her late baby daddy, AKA.

DJ Zinhle and Supa Mega, real name Kiernan Forbes, have a daughter named Kairo Forbes. She recently tied the knot with Mörda after they welcomed their daughter Asante. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on February 10.

Since his passing, DJ Zinhle has been using her social media platforms to mourn him. Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took to his timeline and posted a screenshot of the Umlilo hitmaker's post.

