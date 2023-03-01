Mzansi social media users sympathised with Murdah Bongz after DJ Zinhle took to her timeline to mourn AKA again

DJ Zinhle and the late AKA have a daughter together but she's married to Murdah Bongz who also has a little girl with her

Peeps shared that it must be hard to be Murdah Bongz after AKA's fatal shooting because he's now competing with "the dead"

Mzansi is sympathising with Murdah Bongz again. The music producer's wife, DJ Zinhle, has again taken to her timeline to mourn her late baby daddy, AKA.

DJ Zinhle posted another AKA post and Murdah Bongz caught strays. Image: @akaworldwide, @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle and AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, have a daughter together named Kairo Forbes. She recently tied the knot with Murdah Bongz after they welcomed their daughter Asante. AKA was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February.

Ever since his passing, DJ Zinhle has been using her social media platforms to mourn him. In her latest post, she wrote:

"11 years of @erabydjzinhle, 11 years of knowing Kiernan"

Popular Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 took to his timeline and posted a screenshot of the Umlilo hitmaker's post. He captioned it:

"Let’s gather here together and cry with our brother, Bongz.."

Mzansi feels sorry for Murdah Bongz after DJ Zinhle's post about AKA

Peeps took to @ChrisExcel's comment section and shared mixed reactions. Most of them sympathised with Bongz, adding that he should end the relationship.

@Zulunana12 said:

"Yehheni…. This has to be a lie."

@Karabo_M6 wrote:

"Guys, she's still hurt. Bongz should understand and comfort her."

@Yokwe_Kwanele commented:

"Real men understand she’s doing this for Kairo."

@Collen_KM said:

"Someone called her Chief mourner. I am still hurt on her behalf."

@BanksMasimboti wrote:

"Zinhle talking about Kiernan every chance she gets with Bongz. Bongz gotta compete with the dead.R.I.P."

@YourNewFriendMe commented:

"If I was Him I would pack and go."

@seratonin07 added:

"If I was Bongz, I'd be thinking about plan B."

