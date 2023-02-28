A talented artist honoured late rapper AKA with a beautiful painting of his face on her chest, and Mzansi is her for it

The 27-year-old from Limpopo posted a video of herself sketching Supa Mega's face on her body, and many praised her makeup skills

Vunene Mabasa said it took her six hours to complete her beautiful tribute to AKA, and many were impressed by her natural talent

A talented artist has joined the list of people who honoured late rapper AKA. The 27-year-old lady from Limpopo painted the slain rapper's face on her chest.

A talented artist honoured the late rapper AKA. Image: @akaworldwide

Vunene Mabasa revealed that her video hit over 200 000 views in just a day. AKA was fatally shot while out with friends in Durban. They were outside a popular restaurant when unknown gunmen opened fire on them.

The self-taught makeup artist posted her video on her Instagram timeline. She said it was the first time she sketched a person's face on her chest. Vunene, who has a computer systems engineering degree, told Daily Sun that she began doing makeup in 2019 after trying to get a job with no luck.

Mzansi applauds artist for painting AKA on her chest

She said it took her six hours to complete her stunning makeup, and Mzansi is here for it. Social media users praised her for the way she honoured Supa Mega.

t.h.i.p.u commented:

"Oh wow. You are a masterpiece."

wadzavee wrote:

"Wooooow, this is impressive."

thaborametsi said:

"You are such a talent."

henanym commented:

"Wow, such a beautiful homage!!! You are so talented. May his soul RIP."

dineo_tokelo wrote:

"I love this. You're good."

laughing_waters_ added:

"Miss ma’am??? Your artistry always leaves me fascinated! Lovely work."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA' posthumous album dropped on Friday, February 24. The slain rapper's supporters, the Megacy, went wild over the project.

The hip-hop artist had finished working on Mass Country when he was shot dead in Durban on February 10. The assassinated hip-hop producer features rappers like Blxckie, Emtee and his bae Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans shared his lyrics and favourite tracks on the dope album.

