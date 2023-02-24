AKA's posthumous album Mass Country has gone viral after it dropped on Friday and the Megacy is going wild over his lyrics

The Fela In Versace hitmaker, who was fatally shot in Durban on 10 February, features stars such as Nadia Nakai, Emtee, and Blxckie on the project

Hip-hop heads and Mzansi celebs took to their timelines to praise AKA for putting his heart and soul into his last album

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans known as the Megacy are going wild over the project.

AKA s posthumous album ‘Mass Country’ dropped on Friday, 24 February. Image: @akaworldwide

Image: @akaworldwide

AKA had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist features rappers such as Blxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. Supa Mega's excited fans are sharing his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserved the album of the year title. The album had already hit 6 million streams at about 8 am.

Mzansi reacts to AKA's Mass Country

Hip-hop heads and even other Mzansi musicians took to their timelines to give AKA his flowers for putting his heart and soul into his last project.

@Nadia_nakai wrote:

"I can’t believe this is happening without you. I’m so proud of you baby. You did it. MASS COUNTRY OUT NOW."

@casspernyovest commented:

"Happy Mass Country Day!!! Big love to the Megacy!!!"

@Ree_Chaka said:

'Y'all have a SUPAMEGA Friday. Kiernan really put his heart and soul on this project."

@jethroimbongi wrote:

" 'They cannot touch what God designed' - AKA. #MassCountry OUT NOW! This is the Album Of The Year."

@LuckyMahloane added:

"Happy #MassCountry Day. Thank you for the music, Kiernan."

AKA's fans become emotional as late rapper's family shares throwback videos

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA's supporters miss their fave. The late rapper's fans, knowns as the Megacy, became emotional when his family posted throwback videos of him in the studio.

In the short clips filmed in 2021, AKA and his team were producing a song titled Last Time. It features in his new project, Mass Country.

Taking to his timeline using AKA's verified handle, the late rapper's family posted the videos of the assassinated rapper working on a new song in the studio while his daughter, Kairo Forbes, was playing around.

