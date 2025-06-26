Grok recently declared Priddy Ugly as the most successful hip hop artist in 2025 in South Africa

The famous AI tool noted the Bula Boot rapper's achievements this year among his peers

This comes nearly two years since Priddy announced his retirement from music and released his supposed final album

Grok noted Priddy Ugly's achievements and named him SA's most successful hip hop artist in 2025.

According to data gathered by an AI tool, Priddy Ugly stands out as the most successful hip hop artist in 2025.

Grok names Priddy Ugly the country's most successful hip hop artist

Since taking a not-so-early retirement from hip hop, Priddy Ugly has undoubtedly received mainstream recognition and acknowledgement from music lovers.

Recently, the Ntjaka hitmaker was named South Africa's most successful hip hop artist of 2025.

Grok named Priddy Ugly as South Africa's most successful hip hop artist in 2025.

In a now-deleted Twitter (X) post, theogworldwide asked X's trusted artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Grok, who the most successful hip hop artist in South Africa is, and the bot named Priddy:

"It's tough to pin down one 'most successful' South African hip hop artist, as success varies by metrics like awards, streams, or influence. In 2025, Priddy Ugly stands out, winning Artist of the Year and Best Hip Hop Act at the Urban Music Awards."

Grok further listed rappers like Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and AKA, who've also made strides in their careers with several singles released.

However, Grok noted Priddy's dominance in the first half of 2025, even without new music or making any money from some of his work.

Priddy Ugly reacts to being named "SA's most successful hip hop artist"

Reacting to the news, Priddy Ugly screenshot the comment and noted his retirement from hip hop:

"That time, I haven't dropped in almost two years."

Priddy Ugly reacted to Grok naming him the most successful hip hop artist in 2025 in South Africa.

The rapper announced his retirement in 2023 ahead of his supposed "final album," DUST, saying he needed to step back from music.

Previously, Briefly News reported on his decision to retire, where he spoke about the amount of work that goes into making an album:

"People don't understand how much it takes to work on an album. You can look at artists like Riky Rick, he had one album, and he dropped singles, it takes so much."

He also spoke about the lessons he learned about life and the industry, saying he is not the same person he was when he started:

"I just felt like it had been a long time coming. I’ve learnt a lot of lessons in the industry generally, life lessons and also, I’m not just the same person as when I started."

Though he has retired, Priddy said he would never stop making music or featuring in other artists' songs.

He has appeared in K.Keed's album, Bite the Bullet, and also made a guest appearance in MashBeatz' latest project, The Secret Frequency.

Nadia Nakai raps in Shona

In more music updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nadia Nakai rapping in Shona.

In a song taken from her , the rapper flexed her versatility, rapping in her native language, and gained admiration from fans and music lovers.

