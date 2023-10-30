Award-winning rapper and MC Priddy Ugly has lifted the lid on his decision to retire from the music industry

The Ntjaka hitmaker was a guest on an SABC show where he reiterated that he is still open to making music

Priddy Ugly told Briefly News that he has a couple of features that will be dropping soon with other rappers

Priddy Ugly has opened up about his decision to resign from the music industry officially. Image: @priddy_ugly

Source: Instagram

When Priddy Ugly announced his decision to stop making albums, his announcement was confused as retirement. He was a recent guest on the SABC TV show, On The Move, where he lifted the lid on his decision.

Is Priddy Ugly retiring from music or album-dropping?

Award-winning rapper and MC Priddy Ugly shared on hid Instagram page that his upcoming album, DUST, would be his final.

“Dust will be the final album by Priddy Ugly. Thanks for your patience. Love Ricardo.”

Many of his fans expressed heartbreak over this, seeing as though Priddy Ugly has been hailed as one of the best rappers in South Africa.

Now, he was recently invited as a guest on the SABC show, where he told presenter Palesa Tau that he will still be making music.

“I don't think I will ever stop making music,” the rapper said.

He further elaborated that making an entire album takes time and a lot of effort.

"People don't understand how much it takes to work on an album, you can look at artists like Riky Rick had one album he dropped singles, it takes so much."

Priddy Ugly lifts the lid on his decision

Now that he has provided clarity, the Ntjaka hitmaker said he started in the game when he was just a 17-year-old boy, and he has acquired so much growth. He said he is open to paving the way for future rappers.

“I just felt like it has been a long time coming technically...I’ve learnt a lot of lessons in the industry generally, life lessons and also, I’m not just the same person as when I started, you know.“

Priddy Ugly has new music coming with other rappers

Priddy Ugly exclusively told Briefly News that he has a couple of features that will be dropping soon with other rappers.

"There's actually several features that I have done over the last year or two, that still have not dropped yet. You guys will be hearing very soon."

The rapper was very cautious not to mention the rappers because he did not want to mess up their rollout plan.

"Expect to hear me on very curated guest appearances, I am not trying to be featuring everybody. A lot of people have used this opportunity since my announcement, to reach out and try and get me on their songs.

"There definitely will be some singles and some guest appearances from Priddy Ugly."

DUST will be dropping in 2024

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly announced that he will be releasing DUST on 26 January 2024.

The rapper has been promoting Dust for months now. After building the hype with the release of his song Ntjaka featuring Maglera Doe Boy, he shared with his fans that they would have to wait until 2024 to listen to the entire project.

