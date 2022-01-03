Is Eminem gay? Did the celebrated rapper come out in The Interview?

Eminem has ruled the hip-hop industry since the 1990s, and his flame never dies down. He is one of the best-selling music artists globally, and his lyrical prowess makes him one of the greatest rappers the hip-hop community has ever had. Apart from dominating hip-hop, the rapper’s relationship with the LGBTQ family has been questioned numerous times. Is Eminem gay? Here is all you need to know regarding the Detroit-born artist’s sexuality.

The Love The Way You Lie rapper has been married twice to his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott, first from 1999 to 2001 and then briefly in 2006. Since his second divorce, the rapper has not been in any serious relationships that led to marriage. The rapper has also led fans to believe he is gay, although he has a history of being homophobic through the lyrics of his songs.

Is Eminem homophobic?

The legendary rapper has been accused multiple times of being homophobic due to his frequent use of anti-gay lyrics. In his 2000 song, Criminal, he rapped about hating gay people. He raps;

Stab you in the head whether you’re a f*gg*t or les

And adds;

Hate f*gs? The answer’s yes

In his 2018 Fall diss track against rapper Tyler The Creator, Eminem used anti-gay language. He says,

Tyler create nothing, I see why you called yourself a faggot, bitch / It's not just 'cause you lack attention / It's 'cause you worship D12's balls, you're sac-religious

Eminem is not the only rapper to be called out for homophobic lyrics. For the longest time, the hip-hop community has made it look like they are against gay men. Famous rap artists like Nicki Minaj, Migos Offset, and the late XXXTentacion have been accused of hating the LGBTQ community through their songs.

Does Eminem support LGBTQ?

The Mocking Bird rapper’s relationship with the community is complicated. After Eminem’s homophobic lyrics in 2000 caused an uproar, the rapper collaborated with the legendary gay artist Elton John in 2001 to calm down the outrage. He also gifted the singer, and his husband David Furnish, matching diamond penis rings when they tied the knot in 2005.

In a 2010 interview with the New York Times, the Not Afraid rapper expressed his support for gay marriages. He also apologized to Taylor by calling him a f*ggot in his Fall single.

However, it does not seem like he fully supports LGBTQ. In his 2018 diss track Killshot against Machine Gun Kelly, he still used anti-gay slurs.

Is Eminem really gay?

In December 2014, Eminem made an appearance in Sony’s The Interview, in which he said he was gay during a mock interview. Although the Christmas comedy film is scripted, his fans thought it was real. The rapper opens up to James Franco’s character and says;

I’m more shocked that people haven’t figured it out yet. I’ve been playing gay peek-a-boo for years. I’ve pretty much been leaving a gay bread crumb trail

The rapper’s publicists later refuted claims about him being homosexual. However, in a 2017 interview with Vulture, the No Love rapper admitted to using the gay dating app Grindr and Tinder to meet new people. Internet users had mixed reactions, with some saying that was his way of opening up about his sexuality, although he knows people will take it as a joke.

There is no definite answer to Eminem being gay since he is yet to come out fully. It will be an excellent thing for the LGBTQ family if he is indeed one of them because of his influential capacity in the hip-hop community that is often seen as homophobic.

