Meta Kekana's age, boyfriend, pictures, car, profiles, net worth

Meta Kekana is a popular social media influencer and socialite from South Africa. She is most known for her curvaceous figure, which she often flaunts to her many followers on Instagram. Her personal life is also of major interest to her fans. Who is she dating?

Meta often shares her lifestyle on Instagram.

Social media influencers often stay relevant because of their ability to connect with their fans. Meta Kekana has mastered this trick, which has earned her a growing fanbase in South Africa and beyond.

Meta Kekana's profile summary and bio

Full name Meta Kekana Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth South Africa Nationality South African Profession Social media influencer, socialite Social media Instagram Known for Her curvaceous body, flashy lifestyle, and provocative remarks

Meta Kekana's boyfriend

Kekana is active on social media but has kept most details of her personal life away from the limelight. Her dating history and information about her age and early life remain a mystery.

Meta Kekana's career

In a previous Instagram post, the socialite admitted that she never completed her Matric. She had come under fire for saying education is overrated before clarifying that it works differently for different people. She, however, did not say what she does for a living.

Meta Kekana's net worth

Kekana's exact net worth is not publicly known. She is estimated to earn approximately $200 per month but has yet to clarify how much she makes.

Meta Kekana's car

The influencer has been spotted in luxury cars like a Porsche and an Audi Q7.

The South African socialite has been spotted riding in several expensive rides. She previously shared pictures of a silver Audi Q7 SUV, a BMW, and a Porsche on Instagram.

Meta Kekana's pictures

Meta's growing popularity has led to netizens wanting to know more about her. Here are some quick facts and pictures from her Instagram.

Claims her body is natural

The influencer previously said she has never had a BBL.

In a previous Instagram post, the social media influencer claimed that she has never had plastic surgery. This came after fans suggested she had gone under the knife to achieve her coveted curvaceous figure.

Fashionista

The influencer wears designer brands.

It is undeniable that the socialite looks great in all clothing designs. A quick look at the social media posts also proves she has fantastic taste in fashion.

Growing social media following

Kekana uploads pictures and videos to her growing Instagram fanbase.

Meta Kekana's Instagram fanbase has been growing, and she currently has over 269 thousand followers on the platform. Her Instagram bio reveals she is not on Facebook and X.

Expensive taste

The influencer often flaunts her expensive lifestyle on Instagram.

The socialite posts her best life on social media. She has been spotted with designer items from coveted brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chanel. She often dines at expensive restaurants and regularly shares pictures and videos of her vacation in fancy destinations like Dubai.

Meta Kekana has maintained her privacy when it comes to her personal life. She, however, continues to share her lifestyle and opinions with her enthralled fans on social media.

