List of top 15 most expensive restaurants in NYC ranked (2023)
Which are the most expensive restaurants in NYC? New York is one of the most active cities in America, with many amazing cuisines and fine restaurants. Its diverse population, colourful history, and world-class art institutions make the city the height of cosmopolitan appeal.
While New York City is famed for its street meats, cheesecake and sliced pizza, it also has some of the world's best and most costly restaurants. Even though these most expensive restaurants in NYC charge more for reservations, they never compromise on food quality and friendliness.
Top 15 most expensive restaurants in New York
From French cuisine to unique blends of Japanese and European flavours, NYC is home to some of the world's finest and most expensive restaurants. If you want to indulge in an extravagant dining experience, here are the 15 most expensive restaurants NYC offers.
1. Masa's Sushi Bar
What is the most expensive Michelin-star restaurant in NYC? Masa's Sushi Bar is a part of the renowned Masa, the most expensive restaurant in New York, known for offering one of the most luxurious and costly dining experiences. The Sushi Bar at Masa is particularly famous for its exceptional sushi and sashimi offerings.
2. Le Bernardin
Le Bernardin is a highly acclaimed seafood restaurant located in New York City. It is known for its exceptional quality of seafood, elegant atmosphere, and expertly crafted dishes. The restaurant was founded by Maguy Le Coze and chef Eric Ripert and has consistently held a three-star Michelin rating.
3. Per Se
Per Se is a renowned fine-dining restaurant in New York City, known for its exceptional culinary experience and luxurious atmosphere. Chef Thomas Keller opened it, and is often considered one of the best and most expensive restaurants in the United States.
4. Chef's Table in Brooklyn Fare
Chef's Table at Brooklyn Fare is an upscale dining establishment located in New York City. It is known for its exclusive dining experience, featuring a multi-course tasting menu prepared by renowned chefs.
5. Momofuku Ko
Momofuku Ko is a highly regarded and innovative restaurant located in New York City. Part of the Momofuku restaurant group created by Chef David Chang, Momofuku Ko offers a unique dining experience known for its inventive cuisine and setting.
6. Daniel
Daniel is a prestigious fine-dining restaurant located in New York City. It is the flagship restaurant of celebrated chef Daniel Boulud and is known for its exceptional French cuisine, elegant ambience, and commitment to delivering a memorable dining experience.
7. Jean-Georges
Jean-Georges is an acclaimed fine-dining restaurant located in New York City. The restaurant is named after its founder and renowned chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten. It is known for its elegant ambience, exceptional service, and innovative French-American cuisine.
8. River Café
The River Café is a well-known and iconic restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. Situated on the waterfront with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge, the River Café offers a unique and romantic dining experience.
9. L'Appart
L'Appart is a unique dining concept in New York City, known for offering a private and personalized dining experience. It is part of the Le District complex, a French-inspired marketplace in the Financial District.
10. Eleven Madison Park
Eleven Madison Park offers a contemporary American tasting menu influenced by seasonal ingredients and modern culinary techniques. The restaurant is known for its creativity in creating dishes that reflect the changing seasons, inventive concepts, and elegant ambience.
11. Sasabune
Sasabune follows a traditional omakase dining approach, where the chef curates a personalized tasting menu for each diner. The Sasabune chef selects each sushi course's fish types and ingredients.
12. Baccarat Hotel, New York
The Baccarat Hotel is the most expensive restaurant in Manhattan. The hotel is known for its opulent design, exquisite accommodations, and high-end amenities.
13. Yakitori Torishin
Yakitori Torishin is a highly regarded yakitori restaurant located in New York City. The restaurant specializes in yakitori, which involves grilling various parts of the chicken over charcoal.
14. Atera
Atera is a fine-dining restaurant located in New York City. Known for its contemporary and innovative approach to cuisine, Atera offers a unique dining experience that often includes a multi-course tasting menu focusing on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.
15. The Modern
This is a contemporary fine-dining restaurant in New York City in the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Led by chef Abram Bissell, it offers a unique culinary experience that often highlights modern interpretations of American and international cuisine.
What is the richest restaurant ever?
Sublimotion ranks as the most expensive restaurant in the world. It only allows 12 diners to partake in gourmet cuisine prepared by a team of 10 Michelin-star chefs each night.
What is the most expensive food restaurant in the world?
Almas caviar is often considered one of the world's most expensive and luxurious caviar, costing $34,500 per kilogram. Almas caviar comes from the beluga sturgeon (Huso huso), one of the largest and most sought-after species for caviar production.
Who is the owner of Casa Cruz?
Chile-born Juan Santa Cruz is the society restaurateur behind Notting Hill's Casa Cruz and Isabel in Mayfair. Casa Cruz is known for its stylish design, Argentine-inspired cuisine, and popularity.
Who has the biggest restaurant in the world?
The family-owned Damascus Gate is the biggest restaurant in the world. It opened in 2002 and, on busy nights, employs almost 1,800 staff.
Above are the 15 most expensive restaurants in NYC. These restaurants have gained Michelin stars for the quality of service and food they offer while being run by celebrity chefs.
READ ALSO: Top 30 most haunted places in the world you should never visit
Briefly.co.za published an article about the 30 most haunted places you should never visit. An unquenchable thirst for the unknown has driven most travellers to some of the most thrilling corners of the world. Some locations have the creepiest history of being haunted by ghosts! Yes, if you thought ghosts were an imagination, the details of the most haunted places in the world will prove you wrong.
Source: Briefly News