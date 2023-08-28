Most expensive restaurants in Chicago: Top 20 list ranked
Along with world-famous sports facilities, architecture and museums, Chicago’s restaurants are one of its primary tourist attractions. The city boasts several James Beard Award-winning restaurants with reservation waitlists for over six months. This article highlights the most expensive restaurants in Chicago if you do not mind settling a 3-figure dining bill.
Chicago’s restaurants offer a variety of dishes from many different cultures, including Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Spanish and French. Therefore, for an unparalleled dining experience, visit these top-notch restaurants. Just make sure to bring your wallet along for the ride.
What are the most expensive restaurants in Chicago?
Chicago has a strong culinary tradition with a long list of legendary restaurants. From Bavette’s Steakhouse to Oriole, here are some of the city’s restaurants with the highest average price per person:
1. Alinea Restaurant ($355)
One of the only restaurants to receive three Michelin stars both in the city and the world, Alinea is a multi-faceted dining experience designed to stimulate all your senses.
It was named the world’s best restaurant by Elite Traveler and the best in North America by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
2. Brindille ($295)
Chef Carrie Nahabedian designs the hotel’s menu to translate the spirit of Autumn time to food. Brindille’s significant features include French-style cuisines, which you can enjoy beneath hand-carved wooden fixtures as you peruse a strong wine list.
3. Ever Restaurant ($285)
How expensive is Ever restaurant in Chicago? For a $285 price per person, this fine dining establishment offers between eight and ten courses of delicately handcrafted appetizers, entrees and desserts. It reflects a modern and sleek ambience.
4. Smyth ($265)
If you have $265 to spare, why not spend it at one of Chicago's most distinctive dining restaurants? John B. Shields serves as the hotel’s executive chef alongside his wife, Karen Urie Shields, who is the executive pastry chef.
5. Mastro’s Restaurant ($250)
This restaurant’s main feature is the 28-day wet-aged steak, USDA Prime, with signature crab legs, oysters, shrimp, and more seafood towers. It aims for a more laid-back atmosphere, featuring hand-made cocktails and live entertainment at the bar in the dining room.
6. Bavette’s Steakhouse ($250)
When you walk inside this restaurant, you might feel transported to a different time. Although its gentle incandescent lighting harkens to simpler times, the food here is modern and refined.
7. Maple and Ash ($239)
The recipient of Michelin Stars, Chef Grant, runs this famous steak house. It has accolades and awards to its name, and among them is that it has one of the most outstanding wine lists in the world.
8. Oriole ($215)
If you cannot resist the siren call of a Michelin star, then head down to Oriole, one of the fanciest restaurants in Chicago. This restaurant, owned by Noah Sandoval, offers a romantic setup for your next date.
9. LH Rooftop ($200)
LondonHouse Rooftop gives you a bird’s eye view of the epic Chicago skyline and Lake Michigan while you enjoy a five-star meal.
The bubbly and elegant ambience gets the hotel packed; therefore, a reservation is needed before visiting. It offers small plates to share and large entrees like chicken steak and fish.
10. EL Ideas ($195)
Up next is this high-end restaurant owned by Chef Philip Foss. With over a decade in the game, this dining establishment prides itself in experimental tasting menus served as a 10-course meal at communal tables.
11. Cherry Circle Room ($180)
Cherry Circle Room is best known for serving dishes based on your preference and dietary restrictions. Apart from granting your wish for the tastiest meal, this restaurant allows you to wear that dress you have been saving for a special day.
12. Blackbird ($175)
If you want to taste some of the award-winning chef Paul Kahan’s specialties, get down to this celebrity hotspot on West Loop. Although its menu is ever-changing, expect to see such dry-aged Slagel striploin with farm beets, sturgeon grilled in banana leaf and mustard greens.
13. Next Restaurant ($175)
Founded by Chef Grant and Nick Kokonas, this restaurant offers themed menus that are a lesson in history and an artistic feel. Their delicious meals have earned the hotel a James Beard Award and Michelin stars three years running.
14. Graham Elliot Bistro ($163)
Renowned chef Graham Elliot is the man behind the next entry to our list. With accolades such as two Michelin stars, three stars from the Chicago Tribune and a nomination for the James Beard Award, this restaurant ranks as one of Chicago’s finest.
15. The Signature Room at The 95th ($150)
This establishment’s showstopper is the Seared Hudson Valley Foie Gras, served with a black mission fig chutney. In addition, it offers breathtaking views over Lake Michigan. Breakfast is served daily at 10.30 a.m to start your day on a high note.
16. Vie Restaurant ($125)
A recipient of a Michelin star, this hotel features an extensive menu card with an 8-course meal. Aside from the perfect food, the customer service is also top-notch, with the staff around to cater to your needs.
17. Arun’s Thai ($125)
The restaurant’s menu consists of several different sections. The main course has options such as crab cakes with roasted red pepper coulis and lemongrass grilled sea bass with sweet chilli sauce.
18. Tapolobampo ($110)
Chef-owner Rick Bayless has assembled a first-class, seven-course menu for your delight. Located at Clark St, Chicago, Tapolobampo emphasizes top-tier customer treatment worth the amount charged at the eatery.
19. Girl & The Goat ($100)
With its mix of classic cuisine and cutting-edge delicacies, Girl & The Goat’s extensive menu is guaranteed to have something to please everyone. Set within a stunning loft, an iron fireplace and a fresh oak bar, this is a special treat for the eyes as it is for the stomach.
20. Palm Court ($100)
Famously known for its exclusive afternoon teas, Palm Court treats its customers to tiers of delectable bites such as chicken salad tarts. It offers seasonal menus, so prepare for surprises and savor every moment you visit this fancy hotel.
What is considered the most expensive restaurant in the world?
Sublimotion in Ibiza, Spain, is the world’s most expensive restaurant, costing an eye-watering $2,380. It allows 12 diners to partake in garment cuisine prepared by a team of 10 Michelin-star chefs.
What is the restaurant in Chicago where the servers are rude to you?
Ed Debevic’s is Chicago’s most famous retro-themed diner. The hotel prides itself in having ill-mannered servers.
This list of the most expensive restaurants in Chicago will wow you. It represents the crème de crème of the city’s finest eateries offering prestigious cuisines.
