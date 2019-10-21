40 easy-to-learn prawn recipes for South Africans to try at home

Many South Africans enjoy seafood, especially prawns. Fortunately, there are multiple prawn recipes in South Africa for you to prepare and enjoy with your loved ones. Most recipes are simple and delicious. Additionally, they use readily available ingredients.

Did you know prawns can be steamed, grilled, fried, or broiled? There are many prawn recipes in South Africa for you to try, depending on your preferred cooking method. If you are searching for the easiest prawn recipes, you are in the right place.

40 top prawn recipes in South Africa

It takes a good recipe and some love to make a delicious meal for yourself and your loved ones. Below is a collection of easy prawn recipes you should try soon.

1. Prawn curry

If you are looking for a delicious accompaniment to white rice, naan, or paratha, try this yummy prawn curry. This recipe serves four to six people.

Ingredients

1 kg prawns

3 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon butter

1 onion, finely chopped

3 bay leaves

Salt to taste

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

5 large tomatoes, finely chopped

2 teaspoons garam masala

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

4 fresh curry leaves

1 teaspoon fresh ground ginger

2 teaspoon chilli powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Green chillies (to taste)

1 bunch chopped fresh coriander

Procedure

Heat butter and oil in a pot.

Sauté the onions, garlic, bay leaves, cumin, coriander, garam masala until onions are soft. This will take about three minutes.

Add the tomatoes, turmeric, ginger, curry leaves and chilli powder. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the brown sugar.

Simmer for about 20 minutes.

Add prawns, stir and let simmer for about 8 minutes.

Garnish with fresh coriander and desired amount of green chillis and serve hot.

2. Koliwada prawns

This Koliwada prawn recipe takes only 20 to 30 minutes and results in crispy fried prawns that make a fantastic appetizer. It is one of the must-try fried prawn recipes.

Ingredients

12 medium-sized prawns, peeled and deveined

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour

1½ tablespoons gram flour

1 teaspoon ginger paste

1 teaspoon garlic paste

1 tablespoon yoghurt

1½ tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil for marination

Oil for deep frying

1 teaspoon garam masala

Procedure

Marinate the prawns in ginger, garlic, half the red chilli powder, coriander powder, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and salt for 15 to 20 minutes.

Squeeze out the extra moisture. Next, add all-purpose flour, gram flour, yoghurt, 1 teaspoon oil, the other half of the chilli powder, and the rest of the lemon juice.

Mix all the spices with the marinated prawns.

Prepare oil for deep frying. Ensure you maintain the temperature at medium-high. Test the temperature for readiness.

Add the marinated prawns to the hot oil in batches. Fry till they turn a rich golden brown on both sides. Drain on a paper towel.

Sprinkle the garam masala on top and serve with ketchup.

3. Garlic butter prawns

This is one of the best garlic prawn recipes to try. It is a straightforward recipe you can prepare for your family.

Ingredients

500 gram prawns

5 cloves garlic

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon crushed chillies

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

A handful of fresh parsley

Procedure

Heat a large pan to medium heat. Drizzle olive oil and 1 tablespoon of butter.

Add the prawns and let them sear for 1-2 minutes.

Add salt and black pepper to taste.

Flip the prawns to another side and add the chopped garlic. Continue stir frying for another minute.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter, crushed chillies, and fresh lemon juice. Stir everything well.

Turn off the heat and finish with finely chopped parsley.

Transfer to a serving plate and serve as desired.

4. Creamy garlic prawns

This deliciously creamy prawn recipe is perfect for a quick weeknight meal. It is one of the simplest creamy prawn recipes today, and it pairs well with steamed rice.

Ingredients

25g butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tablespoon plain flour

1 cup chicken stock

2 tablespoons white wine

½ cup (125ml) cream

1-2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

750g peeled uncooked prawns

1 tablespoon coarsely chopped fresh parsley

Salt to taste

Procedure

Heat butter, oil, and garlic in a medium frying pan over medium-high heat until the butter has melted. Add flour. Cook while stirring continuously for a minute or until the mixture bubbles.

Next, add the stock slowly, stirring constantly to prevent the formation of lumps.

Add wine and cream. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes or until sauce boils and thickens.

Add mustard and season with salt and pepper.

Add the prawns and simmer until the prawns are cooked through.

Stir in parsley. Serve with steamed rice.

5. Prawn pulao

If you are looking for a fragrant and delicious Prawn pulao, we have you covered. This simple recipe will wow your loved ones.

Ingredients

12 to 15 medium prawns, shelled and deveined

1 cup basmati rice

1 medium onion, sliced

3 green chilllies

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

Whole spices (2 bay leaves, 4 cloves, 3 cardamom & 1 teaspoon crushed peppercorns)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon garam masala powder

1 teaspoon stock powder

2 tablespoons oil

1 tablespoon ghee

2 cups hot water

Salt to taste

Procedure

Marinate prawns with salt and turmeric powder.

Wash and soak the basmati rice for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a pan. Add the marinated prawns and sear them for 2 to 3 minutes. Remove them.

In the same pan, heat 1 tablespoon of ghee, and 1 tablespoon oil. Once hot, add the whole spices and let them crackle for a few seconds.

Add the onion and 3 green chillies. Fry on medium-high heat until onions turn translucent.

Add the ginger-garlic paste and give it a stir.

Add the finely chopped tomatoes and fry for 3 to 4 minutes, until the tomatoes are soft.

Next, add ½ teaspoon turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon red chilli powder, 1 teaspoon garam masala powder, and salt to taste. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

Finally, add the seared prawns and the soaked rice and give it a good mix. Add 2 cups of hot water and allow the rice to cook on a high flame till all the water dries up.

Cover the vessel with a tight-fitting lid and cook the pulao for 6 to 7 minutes. Switch off the flame and let the prawn pulao rest for at least 10 minutes.

Finally, open the lid and fluff the rice with a fork and serve hot.

6. Lemony prawn & pea risotto

This lemony prawn and pea risotto is among the highly ranked and delicious seafood risottos.

Ingredients

400g raw prawns, shelled and deveined

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1½ litres fish stock

50g butter

1 onion, chopped

300g risotto rice

1 small glass white wine

200g frozen peas

Zest and juice 1 lemon

Procedure

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large saucepan and fry the prawns with the sliced chilli until they have toasted and changed colour.

Pour in the stock and bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer.

In a separate pan, melt half the butter over medium heat. Stir in the onions and sweat gently until soft but not coloured, stirring occasionally.

Stir the rice into the onions until completely coated in the butter, then stir continuously until the rice is shiny and the edges of the grain start to look transparent.

Pour in the wine and simmer until totally evaporated.

Add the stock, a ladleful at a time, stirring with each addition until absorbed.

Stir through the prawns and peas. Continue adding stock a ladleful at a time and stirring the rice over low heat for 25-30 minutes, until the rice is cooked al dente. The risotto should be creamy and slightly soupy.

Cook until the prawns change colour. Stir through the chopped chilli, lemon juice and remaining olive oil.

Let the risotto rest for a few mins, then serve, topped with the lemon zest.

7. Prawn and green bean stew

While delicious eaten hot and fresh, any prawn and green bean stew leftover served cold the next day is fantastic.

Ingredients

50ml olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

5 garlic cloves, finely sliced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

100g green beans, trimmed and halved

250g potatoes, diced

5 chopped tomatoes

Finely grated zest

Juice of ½ a lemon

150g raw king prawns

Bunch dill, chopped

Procedure

Heat the oil in a heavy-based saucepan over low-medium heat, then add the sliced onions and garlic. Cook for 5 minutes until soft.

Add the oregano, green beans, potatoes, and tomatoes. Simmer for 30 minutes or until the sauce has reduced and the potatoes are cooked through.

Taste and season with salt, pepper, lemon zest, and juice.

Next, nestle the prawns into the top of the stew.

Cover with a lid and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Finish with the chopped dill and serve warm.

8. Baked feta prawns and tomatoes

This delicious baked prawns recipe is ideal for a one-dish dinner or an appetizer at a family event. If you do not have prawns, you can use shrimp. Serve it with pasta, rice, naan, or pita bread.

Ingredients

450g jumbo prawns, peeled and deveined

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon crushed red chilli pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon kosher salt

600g cherry tomatoes

225g block feta cheese, cut into large cubes

¼ cup chopped parsley

Procedure

Pre-heat oven to 220 degrees Celsius.

Toss the prawns in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1 garlic clove, oregano, chilli, black pepper, and salt.

Arrange the tomatoes in a large baking dish. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and remaining garlic clove and toss it all around until the tomatoes are coated.

Tuck the feta cubes in between the tomatoes and bake for 15 minutes. The tomatoes should be bubbling with juice, and the cheese should be softened.

Distribute the prawns evenly over the tomatoes. Return to the oven and bake for 5-7 more minutes until the shrimp are opaque and cooked through. Serve hot.

9. Spiced prawn cocktail sandwich

Spiced prawn cocktail sandwiches are amazing picnic treats. You can also have them at home for lunches or snacks.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon mango chutney

¼ teaspoon mild curry powder

Squeeze of lemon/lime juice

150g cooked prawns

6 small sandwich rolls

1 small lettuce, leaves picked

1 small cucumber, thinly sliced

Procedure

Mix the mayonnaise, mango chutney, and curry powder with a squeeze of lemon/ lime juice in a bowl.

Stir in the cooked prawns, then chill the mixture until you are ready to assemble.

To serve, split the sandwich rolls across the top, line each one with a lettuce leaf and a few slices of cucumber, then spoon in the prawn filling. Serve.

10. Prawns in blankets

This prawns in blankets recipe will be a hoot at your next reunion.

Ingredients

2 slices streaky bacon rashers

8 large raw prawns

1 tablespoon olive oil

Paprika to dust

Procedure

Slice the bacon into fine ribbons lengthways, then use them to tightly wrap up the prawns. Secure with a cocktail stick.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the prawns and cook for about two minutes on each side until the bacon is crisp and the prawns are pink and opaque.

Remove the cocktail sticks and dip one end of each prawn in a little paprika. Serve.

11. Spaghetti with prawns

This spaghetti with prawns recipe is a real crowd-pleaser. It is one of the top and easiest prawn pasta recipes to try.

Ingredients

455g spaghetti

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons olive oil

1-2 dried red chillies

400g peeled raw prawns

1 small wineglass white wine

2 heaped tablespoons sun-dried tomato purée

1 lemon

2 bay leaves

Procedure

Boil the spaghetti in a large pan of salted boiling water.

Peel and finely chop the garlic. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan, then toss in the garlic, bay leaves, and crumble in the chilli.

As the garlic begins to colour, add the prawns and sauté them for a minute.

Add the white wine and tomato purée, and simmer for about three minutes.

Grate the zest of the lemon. When the pasta is ready, drain it in a colander, reserving a little of the cooking water.

Toss the spaghetti with the sauce, squeeze in the lemon juice, adding a little of the reserved cooking water to loosen the sauce a bit.

Adjust the seasoning with sea salt and black pepper.

Serve the food on plates and sprinkle with the grated lemon zest. Enjoy.

12. To-die-for prawn soup

This delicious prawn soup is made with fresh prawns, coconut milk, and fish stock.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

½ teaspoon black mustard seeds

2 teaspoon coriander seeds

1/8 tsp fenugreek seeds

2 tablespoons oil

3 finely chopped onions

12 curry leaves

2 teaspoons chopped garlic

1 chopped ginger

1½ teaspoons red chilli paste

750ml fish stock

750g prawns, shelled

2 tablespoons lime juice

125 ml coconut milk

Ingredients

Roast peppercorns, mustard, curry leaves, and fenugreek seeds. Grind them into a fine powder.

Heat the oil, add onions, curry leaves, garlic, and ginger, and fry for 3 minutes.

Add a couple of tablespoons of water to prevent sticking.

Add the dry masala and red chilli paste and cook for a few minutes before adding the stock.

Season and bring to a boil.

Simmer for 15 minutes.

Add the prawns and cook until tender.

Stir in lime juice and coconut milk.

Heat through and serve as desired.

13. Kerala fried prawns

Did you know Kerala fried prawns are considered to be the signature dish in the state of Kerala? This recipe is easy to make and requires a few ingredients.

Ingredients

200g fresh prawns

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon pepper

4 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

8-10 curry leaves

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon red chillies, chopped

1 small onion, thinly diced

1 lemon

1 bunch fresh coriander, chopped

Procedure

Place the prawns in a saucepan, add some turmeric, pepper, salt and water. Cook for about two minutes till the outer coating turns crispy. Keep aside.

Add the coconut oil, mustard seeds, curry leaves, turmeric, salt, pepper, and red chilli powder in a pan. Fry the masala.

Add prawns to the masala and let them fry until golden brown. Set aside.

In the same pan, add some oil. Add onion and chopped red chillies. Cook for a minute.

To serve, garnish the prawns with onion and chilli mix, lemon juice, and top with the coriander.

14. Spicy prawn-noodle soup

This quick and spicy prawn soup requires one pan. You will get your dinner on the table in 20 minutes.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

300g bag crunchy stir-fry vegetables

140g mushrooms, sliced

2 tablespoons green curry paste

400g can reduced-fat coconut milk

200ml vegetable or fish stock

300g noodles

200g raw prawns

Procedure

Heat a pan, add the oil, then stir-fry the vegetables and mushrooms for 2-3 minutes. Take out and set aside.

Next, tip the curry paste into the pan and fry for 1 minute.

Pour in the coconut milk and stock.

Bring to the boil, drop in the noodles and prawns.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 4 minutes until the prawns are cooked through.

Stir in the vegetables. Serve.

15. Prawn, mango, and avocado salad

There are many prawn salad recipes, but this one with mango and avocado will impress your loved ones.

Ingredients

400g cooked king prawns, peeled and deveined

2 avocados, cubed

2 mangos, cubed

2 limes, plus lime wedges to serve

1/3 cup finely chopped coriander leaves

1 long red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon avocado/ olive oil

1 lettuce, leaves separated

1 bunch parsley, roughly chopped

Procedure

Roughly chop half the prawns. Place in a bowl with mango and avocado.

Grate the zest of half a lime, then juice both limes.

Place the lime zest and juice in a small bowl with the coriander, chilli, honey, and oil. Mix well to combine and adjust the seasoning.

Pour this mixture over the prawn mixture and toss to combine.

Divide lettuce among plates, and fill with the salad. Serve with the remaining prawns, lime, and parsley.

16. Prawn, spinach, and avocado salad

This classic prawn salad has mind-blowing flavours. It is perfect for a light lunch.

Ingredients

1 red chilli, finely chopped

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon sesame oil

200g peeled and cooked king prawns

140g young spinach leaves, washed and dried

2 avocados, sliced

Procedure

In a large bowl, mix the chilli with the garlic, lime zest and juice, soy sauce, and sesame oil.

Tip in the prawns and toss to coat. Leave the prawns to marinate in the fridge for an hour.

Lift the prawns out of the marinade.

Toss the spinach in the marinade until coated, then tip into a serving dish. Tuck the pieces of sliced avocado in the spinach with the prawns. Serve

17. Prawn and veggie tempura

Did you know tempura is a typical Japanese dish? In this recipe, delicious tempura prawns are dipped in a zesty soy sauce.

Ingredients

100g peeled and deveined prawns

100g assorted vegetables (tender-stem broccoli, sugar snap peas)

1 small lettuce

10 tablespoons plain flour

2 tablespoons corn flour

140ml sparkling water

Salt and pepper to taste

½ tablespoon mirin

1 tablespoon light soy sauce

½ tablespoon rice vinegar

1 tablespoon ginger slices

Procedure

Remove the stalk of the lettuce. Separate and drain the individual leaves. Place them in the fridge to cool.

Cut the broccoli into smaller pieces and butterfly your prawns.

Mix the batter ingredients together in a bowl, i.e., plain flour, corn flour, sparkling water, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Mix the dipping sauce ingredients, i.e., mirin, light soy sauce, rice vinegar, and ginger slices. Set aside.

Half-fill a large pot with vegetable oil and heat until the tip of a wooden chopstick or skewer starts to fizz after a few seconds in the oil.

Dip the vegetables and prawns in the batter and fry them in batches.

Serve them with the lettuce cups and the dipping sauce on the side.

18. Prawn and harissa pasta

It will take you about 15 minutes to prepare this yummy prawn and harissa pasta.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 tablespoons rose harissa paste

8 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

A pinch sugar (optional)

12 raw shell-on prawns

500g pasta (your favourite shape)

Small bunch basil leaves, torn

Method

Heat the oil in a large pan over low heat and add the garlic. Fry gently, stirring, until the garlic starts to colour.

Add the harissa paste and fry for 30 seconds.

Stir in the tomatoes, breaking them up with a spoon.

Add a pinch of salt and simmer for 10 minutes.

Taste and season, adding a pinch of sugar if needed.

Tip in the prawns and simmer for 5-6 minutes or until the prawns are cooked through.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water according to the packet instructions. Drain, then stir into the sauce to coat.

Divide among bowls and scatter with the basil and freshly ground black pepper. Enjoy.

19. Garlic prawn pizza

This garlic prawn pizza is a great casual family meal. It is perfect for weekends when you want to enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

Ingredients

260g cooked prawns

3 cloves garlic, minced

A bunch of parsley, finely chopped

2 prepared thin pizza bases

½ pizza tomato paste

1 cup pizza cheese

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

Spread the tomato paste over the base and sprinkle the cheese evenly over the prepared pizza base.

Mix the prawns in a bowl together with the garlic and parsley. Divide the mixture evenly over the pizza bases.

Bake the pizzas until the cheese is bubbly, and they begin to look golden. Serve.

20. Prawn and chorizo skewers

Chorizo sausages are many people's favourite because they are rich in flavour. Combine chorizo with prawns for a delicious treat.

Ingredients

12 mini chorizo sausages

12 raw, shelled prawns

1 tsp harissa

½ garlic clove, crushed

2½ tablespoons mayonnaise

2½ tablespoons Greek yoghurt

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

Procedure

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C.

Cook the chorizo on a tray for 12 mins.

Meanwhile, mix the prawns and harissa.

In another bowl, combine the garlic, mayonnaise, and yoghurt to make a dip.

Turn the chorizo, add the prawns to the tray and cook for 3 extra minutes. Sprinkle the parsley over the prawns.

Next, thread each prawn onto a skewer, followed by a sausage.

Serve with the dip.

21. The ultimate prawn cocktail

A prawn cocktail is a seafood dish consisting of shelled, cooked prawns in a cocktail sauce, usually served in a glass.

Ingredients

300g raw tiger or king prawns

Splash of dry white wine

150g mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons tomato ketchup

Juice 1 lemon, plus wedges to serve

¼ tsp cayenne pepper, plus extra to garnish

2 little gem lettuces, leaves separated

4 radishes, finely sliced

1 spring onion, sliced

A few freshly snipped chives

Procedure

In a non-stick frying pan, cook the raw prawns in a splash of wine for a few minutes until opaque/pink and cooked through. Set aside to cool.

In a medium bowl, mix the mayonnaise, ketchup, lemon juice, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Stir in the prawns, along with any juices from the pan.

Divide the lettuce and radishes among 4 cocktail glasses or small bowls, then top with the sauce-covered prawns.

Top each glass/ bowl with spring onion and chives.

Sprinkle with extra cayenne.

Serve with lemon wedges and buttered brown bread triangles.

22. Spicy prawn toast

This incredibly tasty and spicy prawn toast is great for game day or as a party appetizer.

Ingredients

200g prawns, peeled and deveined

2 garlic cloves, minced

1½ teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

2 red chillies, chopped

1 large spring onion, chopped

¼ teaspoon ground white pepper

Salt to taste

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon light soy sauce

1 teaspoon rice wine

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 large egg white

3 slices white sandwich bread

1½ - 2 tablespoons sesame seasoning blend

3–4 cups vegetable oil, for frying

Chopped fresh coriander (for garnishing)

Procedure

Combine the prawns, garlic, ginger, red chillies, spring onion, ground white pepper, salt, chilli flakes, soy sauce, rice wine, sesame oil, and egg white in a food processor bowl. Cover and pulse until a smooth paste has formed.

Spread the prawn paste evenly on each slice of bread, then sprinkle with the sesame seasoning blend.

Using a sharp knife, cut the bread diagonally from the top on each side to create triangles.

Heat the vegetable oil in a pot until hot.

Working in batches of three to four pieces, carefully add the triangles paste side down and fry for a minute or two until the paste side has browned.

Transfer to a paper towel lined plate to drain, and sprinkle the coriander.

Serve immediately with some sweet chilli sauce.

23. Prawn-noodle salad

This prawn-noodle salad makes a great calorie-controlled option if you are on a diet. Check out how to prepare it now.

Ingredients

25g flat rice noodles

50g green beans, trimmed and roughly chopped

½ red chilli, roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1½ tsp fish sauce

Pinch caster sugar

Juice 1 lime, plus wedges to serve

5 prawns, cooked and peeled

100g courgette, julienned

50g cherry tomatoes, halved

30g mango, finely sliced

Small handful fresh coriander, leaves picked

5g toasted unsalted peanuts, chopped

Procedure

Put the noodles and green beans in a heatproof bowl and pour over a kettle of freshly boiled water. Set aside for 3-5 minutes until the noodles and beans become tender.

In a separate large bowl, mix the chilli, garlic, fish sauce, sugar and lime juice.

Add the prawns and toss to coat in the dressing.

Drain the noodles and beans. Add them to the prawns and dressing along with the courgette, tomatoes, and mango.

Toss again, then transfer to a serving plate.

Scatter with coriander leaves and chopped peanuts.

Serve with lime wedges for squeezing over.

24. Hot and spicy coconut prawns

The fresh prawns and big pieces of coconut are a match made in heaven. Try this recipe today.

Ingredients for the dry rub

1cm piece fresh ginger, peeled and grated

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon chilli powder

¼ teaspoon ground turmeric

¼ teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

Ingredients for the masala

1 tablespoon sunflower oil

10 fresh curry leaves

½ teaspoon black mustard seeds

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

2 small green chillies, thinly sliced

2 red onions, thinly sliced

100g fresh coconut, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon Kashmiri chilli powder

Procedure

Put the prawns in a bowl with all the dry rub ingredients and coat thoroughly. Cover the bowl and leave to rest in the fridge for 15 minutes.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the curry leaves and the mustard and fennel seeds, then let them sizzle for a few seconds.

Stir in the green chillies and onions and cook for 2-3 minutes until they begin to soften.

Add the coconut to the saucepan with 150ml boiling water. Stir well, then cover the pan with a lid and cook for 10 minutes until the coconut has softened slightly.

Add the salt, spices and prawns to the pan, then mix gently.

Increase the heat to high and cook for 5-6 minutes until the prawns have turned pink and are cooked through. Serve hot.

25. Prawn tacos

Do you have tortilla wraps in your kitchen? Make prawn tacos with them today.

Ingredients

1 ripe avocado, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped coriander

1 red Birdseye chilli, finely chopped

2½ tablespoons lime juice

1kg prawns, peeled and deveined

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon Mexican seasoning

12 small flour tortillas

½ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

¼ red cabbage, finely shredded

1 carrot, peeled, cut into matchsticks

2 radishes, thinly sliced

Procedure

Combine the avocado, coriander, chilli, and 1½ tablespoons of lime juice in a bowl. Season with salt. Set aside to develop the flavours.

Combine the prawns, oil, and Mexican seasoning in a medium bowl.

Heat a large frying pan over high heat. Cook the prawns, turning until they change colour and curl.

Meanwhile, heat the tortillas following the directions on the package.

Combine mayonnaise, paprika, and the remaining lime juice in a bowl. Season with salt.

Divide tortillas among serving plates.

Divide cabbage, carrot, radish, and lime-avocado salsa among the tortillas.

Top with the prawns and drizzle with the mayonnaise mixture.

Fold to enclose the filling. Serve immediately.

26. Grilled garlic butter prawns

This recipe teaches you how to cook juicy prawns on the grill and coat them in a spicy garlic lemon butter sauce. It is a showstopper meal.

Ingredients

1½ kg prawns, deveined but shell and head on

2 tablespoons Cajun spice

1 tablespoon lemon pepper

2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons olive oil

For the garlic butter sauce

250g butter

10 garlic cloves, crushed

3-4 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons Cajun spice

1 teaspoon chilli flakes

½ cup heavy cream

Procedure

Place the prawns in a large bowl. Pour over the oil and season with the Cajun spice, lemon pepper and salt. Mix well until all prawns are well coated.

To make the sauce, melt the butter in a large pot. Add the garlic, lemon juice, and spices.

Allow to cook for a minute until fragrant, then pour in the cream. Bring to a simmer and allow to cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat. Taste and adjust the seasoning. The sauce needs to be a little too lemony and very well seasoned. Once the prawns are added, the sauce will mellow a bit.

Pre-heat the grill for 10-15 minutes.

Add the prawns and cook for 2-3 minutes per side until they are coral/orange in colour. As the prawns cook, add them to the pot with the sauce.

Once all the prawns have been added to the sauce, toss to coat them.

Serve with lemon wedges.

27. Mexican prawn soup

This easy one-pot dish is packed with flavour. Learn how to prepare Mexican prawn soup today.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 red onion, finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon tomato purée

1 sweet potato, peeled and cut into 2cm cubes

400g tin chopped tomatoes

180g raw king prawns

1 avocado, chopped

A small bunch coriander, leaves torn

1 lime, wedged

Procedure

Heat the oil in a large pan and cook the carrot, celery, chilli, and ¾ of the red onion with some seasoning for 10-15 minutes.

Add the garlic, spices, and oregano, and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in the tomato purée and cook for another minute.

Tip in the sweet potato, chopped tomatoes, and 350ml of water, and simmer gently until the sweet potato is completely tender.

Add the prawns and a little seasoning. Simmer for 5 minutes until they have turned pink and are cooked through.

Stir the remaining red onion through the avocado and spoon over the soup with the coriander.

Serve with lime wedges.

28. Prawn sweet potato curry

In this sweet and spicy curry, sweet potatoes and prawns are gently simmered in a chilli and coconut broth.

Ingredients

1 onion

1 teaspoon rapeseed oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon grated ginger

1 tablespoon fresh chillies

250g sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

200ml coconut milk

100g prawns

1 lime

125ml water

1 small bunch coriander

Procedure

In a skillet, heat the vegetable oil and sizzle finely chopped onions until they get soft and translucent.

Add crushed garlic, grated ginger root, and sliced chillies.

Cook for a few minutes until the garlic is fragrant, and then stir in the curry powder.

Add the prepared vegetables to the pan with the onions, pour in the coconut milk and water, and give it a good stir. Season with salt to taste.

Simmer the stew for 10 minutes at medium heat until the sweet potatoes are soft.

Add the prawns and cook them for 5 minutes until they turn slightly pink.

Remove the pan from the heat, add grated lime zest and squeezed lime juice.

Garnish your curry with freshly chopped coriander and serve and lime wedges.

29. Prawn caldine

Caldine is a mild and delicious, yellow seafood curry made with spices and coconut milk extract.

Ingredients

200g prawns, shelled and deveined

275g cubed pumpkin

1 cup freshly grated coconut

1 tablespoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

10 peppercorns

3 cloves

3/4 tsp turmeric powder

2-3 green chillies

¼ inch ginger, peeled

5-6 garlic cloves

2½ cups water

3/4 cup finely chopped onions

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

Salt

¼ cup tamarind extract

Procedure

Blend the coconut, coriander, cumin, peppercorn, cloves, turmeric powder, chillies, ginger, garlic, and 1 cup water to form a masala paste.

Line a fine mesh sieve with a muslin cloth and extract all the thick coconut milk.

Transfer all the leftovers to the blender, add 1.5 cups of water, and blend again. Repeat the same procedure of extracting the coconut milk. This is the thin coconut milk extract.

Heat oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Sauté the onion until it turns translucent.

Add chopped tomatoes, sauté until it turns mushy.

Then add the thin coconut extract along with a pinch of salt. Mix well, and add the tamarind extract. Bring to a boil.

Add the pumpkin cubes, and cook over medium heat until almost tender.

Then add the prawns and cook another 4-5 minutes.

Add the thick coconut extract and swirl the pan gently. Simmer for another minute and switch off the heat. Check for seasonings and adjust with salt if required.

Serve hot with rice.

30. Pan-fried garlic prawns with soy sauce

Quick and easy, pan-fried garlic prawns with soy sauce, garlic, and green onions is a simple stir-fry dinner bursting with flavour. It is a Chinese-inspired meal.

Ingredients

½ tablespoon soy sauce

½ tablespoon cooking wine

1 teaspoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon vegetable oil

1 large clove garlic

10 prawns, deveined

2 tablespoons water

1 tablespoon green onions, sliced

Procedure

In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, cooking wine, and brown sugar. Stir and set aside.

Heat oil in a frying pan. Add garlic and sauté over medium heat until it starts to brown.

Add the prawns and sauce. Stir for 1 minute.

Fry for 3-4 minutes on each side. As you flip the prawns halfway, add the water.

Add green onions and serve.

31. Salt and pepper prawns

This recipe is ideal for king prawns. It is perfect as an appetizer or a complete meal.

Ingredients

500g king prawns

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white pepper

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

½ cup cornstarch

3-4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

½ onion, thinly sliced

1 red/ green bell pepper

2-3 spring onions

1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes

Vegetable oil for frying

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon chicken powder

¼ teaspoon mixed spices

Procedure

Combine the salt, black pepper, and mixed spices in a small bowl. Mix well and set aside.

Marinate the prawns with salt, white pepper, cornstarch, and water. Mix well and set aside.

Dredge and coat the marinated prawns in the cornstarch and gently toss the excess flour out before frying.

Fill the medium size frying pot with vegetable oil at least 2-3 inches high.

Heat the oil to high heat and fry the coated prawns in the hot oil for 2-3 minutes until they are crispy golden brown.

Remove from oil and place on a paper towel to drain.

Heat a large pan over medium heat, drizzle oil, and sauté the onions and garlic.

Add bell peppers, cook for a few seconds, and follow with the crushed chillies.

Place the fried prawns in the pan and sprinkle the salt, spring onions, and pepper seasoning powder.

Toss everything well for a minute. Serve immediately.

32. Prawn and pancetta spears

Pancetta is a salt-cured pork belly meat product often used to add depth to soups and pasta. Learn how to make prawn and pancetta spears today.

Ingredients

10 slices pancetta

20 whole raw prawns, peeled but tails left on

2 tablespoons olive oil

Grated zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon finely snipped chives

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

Procedure

Soak 20 short bamboo skewers in water to prevent them from burning under the grill.

Make the dip by combining the lemon zest, lemon juice, chives, and mayonnaise. Refrigerate.

Heat the grill to high.

Cut the pancetta in half so that it wraps around the middle of the prawn, still showing some of the prawns at either end.

Thread each prawn onto a skewer and lay on a baking sheet with a rim.

Mix the olive oil with sea salt and freshly ground pepper in a bowl and brush the prawns with the seasoned oil.

Grill for 3-4 minutes on one side until the pancetta is crisp. Turn and grill for a minute or two more until cooked through.

Serve hot or warm with the dip.

33. Prawn and saffron risotto

Risotto is a rice dish cooked with broth until it reaches a creamy consistency. Try this yummy recipe now.

Ingredients

400g prawns, peeled and deveined (shells on)

300g basmati rice

1 pinch saffron in a small glass of water

1 glass white wine

3 tablespoon olive oil

1 large red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1½ litres fish stock

50g butter

1 large onion, chopped

200g peas

1 large lemon juice and zest

Procedure

Using a large pan over a medium het, add 1 tbsp of the olive oil and add the shells.

Add a sliced half of the chilli and fry.

When the prawns have changed colour, add the fish stock. Raise the heat to bring to a boil. Once boiled, reduce the heat to simmer.

Place a good size pan over medium heat and add the butter to melt.

Add the onions and stir and allow to go soft and translucent.

When ready, add the rice making sure it is coated in butter and onion. Continue to stir until the rice starts to become shiny, clear and transparent.

Add the white wine to the rice and stir. Allow for the wine to evaporate, as all you need is the perfume of the wine.

Add the saffron water to the rice and stir thoroughly until all of the rice has changed colour.

Carefully add a ladle of the infused stock at a time to the rice stirring constantly until it is absorbed by the rice. Continue this process for about 15- 20 minutes, and then add the frozen peas and large raw prawns.

Continue cooking, adding the stock for a further 10- 15 minutes until the rice is al-dente.

Quickly add the lemon juice, remaining olive oil, and the remaining chilli. Stir thoroughly.

Serve in bowls with a sprinkle of fresh lemon zest.

34. Teriyaki prawns

Teriyaki is a Japanese dish consisting of soy sauce marinated and grilled fish or meat. Learn how to make teriyaki prawns today.

Ingredients

300g prawns, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

4 tablespoons rice wine

1 tablespoon dark soy sauce

1 tablespoon Chinkiang vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 spring onion, sliced at a 45-degree angle

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

Thumb-sized piece of ginger, cut into thin batons

1 Birdseye chilli, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon cooking oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Procedure

Mix the soy sauces, vinegar, wine, and honey. Set aside.

Heat a pan over high heat and add the oil when the pan is shimmering

Throw in the prawns and stir fry for 2 minutes.

Add the garlic, ginger, and chilli. Stir fry for another minute.

Add the prepared sauce and cook for 2 minutes.

Sprinkle the spring onion and drizzle over the sesame oil. Serve hot.

35. Spicy peri peri prawns

This spicy peri peri prawns recipe is going to be one of your favourite recipes ever.

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper

6 hot chillis

8 cloves garlic

½ cup olive oil

3 tablespoons red or white wine vinegar

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons salt

1 pound of cleaned shell on tiger prawns

Procedure

Lightly char the red bell pepper on an open flame and in a sealed container to soften. Next, rinse off the charred skin under running water.

Roast the garlic in an oven with about half a teaspoon of olive oil for 5 minutes. Allow to cool.

Blend red bell pepper, chilli, garlic, olive oil, red wine vinegar, smoked paprika, and salt until smooth.

Take about half a cup of the peri peri sauce and use it to marinate the prawns in a closed container in a refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

Allow the prawns to come to room temperature before cooking.

In a hot skillet, sear one side of the prawns and allow to cook for 5 minutes.

Turn over, and cook the other side for another 5 minutes.

Serve hot.

36. Prawn egg-fried rice

This easy egg-fried rice recipe with prawns is tastier than a take-away and is inexpensive to make at home.

Ingredients

200g basmati rice

3 tablespoons olive oil

200g raw prawns

1 onion, finely sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely sliced

Pinch of chilli flakes

3 medium free-range eggs, beaten

200g peas

Lemon wedges to serve

Procedure

Cook the rice in boiling salted water for 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a wok. When hot, add the prawns, then toss for 1 minute until just pink all over. Remove and set aside.

Add the remaining olive oil to the wok, and fry until soft.

Add the garlic and chilli flakes, then cook for a couple of minutes.

Add the eggs to the wok. Let them start to set, then stir a little to break them up.

Add the rice to the pan and quickly toss together.

Finally, add the peas and cooked prawns.

Serve immediately with the lemon wedges.

37. Corn and prawn chowder

This corn and prawn chowder is quick to make. You can swap the prawns for chicken if you wish.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ onion, finely chopped

150g potato, cubed

300ml whole milk

200ml chicken stock

150g cooked small prawns, drained

195g can sweetcorn, drained

½ tablespoon garlic butter

Procedure

Heat the oil in a saucepan.

Fry the onion until it softens.

Add the potato, milk, and stock, and bring everything to a simmer. Cook until the potato is soft, then gently squash some of the potatoes against the side of the pan to thicken the chowder.

Add the prawns and sweetcorn, and cook for another 5 minutes.

Remove from the fire and serve with garlic pitta.

38. Prawn cakes

Prawn cakes are made of prawn paste combined with herbs and spices shaped into small patties that are fried.

Ingredients

500g shelled and deveined tiger prawns

2 tablespoons cornstarch

¼ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

3 stalks spring onions, thinly sliced

1 chilli, finely chopped

A handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon finely grated lime zest

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Oil, for deep frying

Procedure

Place all ingredients in a food processor, pulse until well combined and minced but not pureed into a paste, leave some chunky bits for texture.

Place mixture in a bowl, then let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour.

Heat enough oil in a non-stick pan for pan frying over medium-high heat.

Using wet hands, form a small ball of the mixture and place it gently into the pan, gently flatten the ball until it resembles a small patty. Cook for 2 minutes on each side or until it turns golden brown.

Remove from pan, then serve with sweet chilli sauce.

39. Prawn saganaki

This prawn saganaki recipe is Greek-inspired. Prawns are cooked in a rich, chilli-tomato sauce and baked.

Ingredients

4-5 tablespoons olive oil

1 red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

5cm fresh ginger, grated

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

350g jar crushed tomatoes

50g pitted black olives, sliced

4 sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon dried oregano

A handful basil leaves, plus extra to garnish

2 fresh mint sprigs

1 lemon

1 teaspoon sugar

20-24 large raw shell-on prawns

200g pack feta cheese

Procedure

Pre-heat the oven to 200°C. Heat the olive oil in a shallow flameproof casserole or ovenproof skillet pan.

Cook the onion, garlic, and ginger with a couple of pinches of salt for 10 minutes over a low heat, stirring every so often.

Stir in the chilli flakes, tomatoes, sliced olives, sun-dried tomatoes, dried and fresh herbs, a squeeze of lemon juice, and sugar. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

Leave to simmer over low heat for 10 minutes.

Nestle the prawns on top of the sauce, crumble over the feta and drizzle with the remaining olive oil.

Bake for 12-15 minutes until the prawns are cooked through, and the feta is tinged golden brown.

Scatter the reserved herbs on top. Serve.

40. Prawn laska

Prawn laska is a Malaysian noodle soup you can prepare in 20 minutes only. The soup is tasty and is the best accompaniment for cold evenings or night.

Ingredients

135g rice noodles

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 shallots, diced

1 heaped tablespoon chilli paste

165ml can coconut milk

200ml chicken/vegetable stock

150g raw, peeled king prawns

60g sugar snap peas, halved lengthways

A handful of beansprouts

2 spring onions, shredded

A bunch fresh coriander leaves

Lime wedges, to serve

Procedure

In a bowl, pour boiling water over the rice noodles, leave for 5 minutes until soft. Drain and refresh under cold water.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a pan and soften the shallots.

Stir in the chilli paste and fry for 1 minute.

Add the coconut milk and chicken/ vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer.

Add prawns, sugar snap peas, and beansprouts. Simmer for 3 minutes until the prawns are cooked through.

Divide the noodles between 2 bowls and pour over the laksa sauce.

Top with spring onions and a few fresh coriander leaves.

Serve with lime wedges.

How are prawns best cooked?

The best cooking method is based on personal preference. Prawns can be boiled, grilled, fried, or even broiled.

How do you cook prawns and keep them juicy?

Use the recipes above to cook prawns and keep them juicy. Avoid overcooking them to maintain the juiciness.

What goes well with prawns?

Prawns go well with multiple side dishes, including noodles, rice, and bread.

How does Gordon Ramsay cook prawns?

Chilli and garlic prawns are served in Gordon Ramsay's restaurants. The celebrity chef also cooks them in other ways.

What can I use cooked prawns for?

You can use cooked prawns for multiple dishes. Check out the recipes above and pick your favourite way to incorporate them into your meal or dish.

There are multiple prawn recipes in South Africa for you to try. We hope you prepare and enjoy several, if not all, soon.

