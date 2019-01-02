Best Potjie recipes: how to make it with chicken, seafood, lamb or beef?

Potjieko, also known as Potjie, is a South African stew mainly containing layered vegetables. It is rich in vitamins and bursts with many fantastic flavours. Potjie has been gracing the tables of South African households for many years. The easy Potjie recipes below offer detailed steps to make a Potjie for you and the family to enjoy.

Discover some of the best Potjiekos recipes and try them at home. It can be one of the best things to do to surprise friends and family members. These Potjiekos recipes are favourable for beginners.

Traditional beef Potjie recipes

This is the basic and traditional lamb Potjie recipe. It is easy to make with readily available ingredients.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients you should use.

45ml sunflower oil

One large onion

Three large cloves of garlic

Two leeks

1kg beef

250 ml red wine

100g tomato paste

Four carrots

Two button mushrooms

Four mielies

5g Thyme

Two beef stock cube

Water

One large handful of green beans

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how you can prepare this meal.

In a Potjiekos pot, add the sunflower oil and wait for it to heat up. Once it is heated, add in the chopped onions, crushed garlic and finely sliced leeks and fry until soft. In the pot, fry the cubed beef until they have browned well. After browning the meat, add the red wine and tomato paste and mix well. Allow the stew to simmer until the liquid has reduced to approximately half of the initial content. Add in the carrots, mushrooms, mielies, thyme and beef stock cubes and then pour in water. Do not stir the contents of the pot. Allow the vegetables to sit in layers on top of the meat. Cover the pot and let it simmer for approximately 1-2 hours or until the beef cubes are nice and tender. Add your green beans and let the stew simmer for 20 minutes while covered. After the 20 minutes have elapsed, your beef Potjiekos stew is ready. This can be served with rice.

Beef and butternut Potjiekos

This Potjiekos recipe is rich in vegetables, including butternut pumpkin, for extra nutrients.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you should have to be able to prepare this stew.

One kilogram of cubed beef

30ml extra vi*gin olive oil

Two medium onions, sliced

125g dried apricots

Four carrots, sliced

One butternut pumpkin, cubed

Four potatoes, sliced

Two corns on the cob, cut into five pieces each

Chopped cabbage

Six baby courgettes, sliced

250g frozen peas

125ml sherry

50ml soy sauce

Dried rosemary

Dry mustard powder

Dried thyme leaves

Two cans of chopped mushrooms

250ml red wine

250ml water

Salt and pepper

Preparation method

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to prepare this beef and butternut Potjiekos.

Place the Potjiekos pot on the stove and let it come to high heat. Carefully pour the oil into the pot and add the beef. Sauté the cubed beef pieces until they brown well. Add in your sliced onions and allow them to brown together with the beef. After browning the onions, add your soy sauce, dry mustard powder, rosemary, thyme leaves, beef stock cube, chopped mushrooms, red wine, and water to the pot. Stir the contents well and allow the stew to simmer for 1.5 hours while covered. After this, add in your dried apricots, diced carrots, cubed butternut pumpkin, sliced potatoes and corn, layering them all in that specific order. Make sure you do not stir. Season well with salt and pepper. Cover the pot with its lid and allow it to simmer for 45 minutes. After 45 minutes, add your chopped cabbage, sliced courgettes and peas, layering them in that order. Cover and let the stew simmer for the final 10 minutes. You can thicken the stew with cornflour and water if necessary. Remove the stew from the heat and serve with rice or pot bread.

Creamy chicken Potjie

If you love chicken, you can opt to prepare this recipe. This recipe is easy, inexpensive, and relatively quick to make compared to other Potjies recipes.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients you need to use to make a creamy chicken.

Large onion, thinly sliced into rings

One chicken braai pack (2kg)

Italian dried herbs

Ground ginger

Salt to taste

White pepper

Creamy mayonnaise

275 ml bottle of sparkling apple juice

A bottle of ginger beer

Freshline baby potatoes in herb butter

White onion soup powder

Milk

Recipe method

Below is a guide on how you can prepare this chicken Potjie flavour.

Melt the herb butter from the potato pack in a Potjie. Fry the onion slices in this, then remove and set aside. Combine the herbs, ginger, salt, pepper, and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Turn the chicken pieces in this, then transfer to the Potjie and brown on all sides. Pour in both juices and cook for 1 hour with the lid on. Combine the onion rings, vegetables, baby potatoes, and soup in milk. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then replace the Potjie lid. Cook for another 30 minutes over hot coals or until the chicken falls off the bone and the sauce is nicely bubbling.

Potjie vegetables and oxtail

You can use oxtail for your Potjiekos instead of the normal beef cutlets. You will notice the difference in the flavours.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients needed when preparing this vegetable meal.

500g oxtails, chopped into thick pieces

Ten slices of bacon cut into pieces

½ cup flour

Salt and pepper

1-litre beef stock

One can of tomato paste

One bay leaf

Six black peppercorns

Six large leeks, chopped

Two large onions, chopped

Six large carrots, chopped

20 button mushrooms

One bouquet garni

1 cup red wine

1/2 cup of sherry

1/2 cup of cream

Two tablespoons of butter

Two tablespoons of olive oil

Two tablespoons of crushed garlic

Preparation method

Using a paper towel, dry the oxtail pieces.

Season the flour with salt and pepper. Place it into a Ziploc bag, add the oxtail pieces, and shake well to coat them evenly. Place the butter and olive oil into a Potjiekos pot and heat. When hot enough, pour the bacon pieces and sauté them until golden brown. Take out the bacon pieces and, in the same oil, place the flour-coated oxtail pieces and brown them well. Once browned, take them out and drain them of the excess cooking oil. Proceed to finely dice the carrots and coarsely chop the onions and leeks. Add the chopped and sliced carrots, onions and leeks to the oil. Sauté them until they soften. Afterwards, add the browned oxtail pieces, fried bacon, bouquet garnish, bay leaf, ground peppercorns, crushed garlic, tomato paste, red wine and sherry. Mix well and bring to a boil. Let it cook slowly on medium heat for 3 to 4 hours. With 1 hour left on the set cooking time, cut the remaining carrots into 1-inch pieces. Add the chopped carrots and button mushrooms to the Potjiekos stew and let it continue to cook slowly. Make sure the meat is soft and tender. Before serving, add half a cup of cream and stir it into the stew. If you wish to thicken the sauce, mix cornflour with the cream before adding it to the stew. Once ready, take off the heat and serve with the desired side dish.

Creamy seafood Potjie

This simple recipe uses a variety of seafood that can be obtained fresh or purchased in a bag. Muscles, calamari, shrimp, crab, or white fish can all be used.

Ingredients

Two tbsp of olive oil

One tbsp of butter

One leek, sliced

Two stalks of celery, finely chopped

Two cloves garlic, minced

1½ tbsp of medium curry powder

Three squid tubes cut into rings

650g firm white fish, cut into large chunks

1½ tsp fish spice

1kg pot-ready blue mussels

300g jumbo prawn tails

200g punnet grape tomatoes

1 cup vegetable stock powder (prepared)

A can of light coconut cream

Two bay leaves

½ tbsp of sauce

Salt and milled pepper

Preparation method

Below is the preparation method.

Place the Potjie pot over medium-hot coals and add the olive oil and butter once heated. Cook, constantly stirring, until the leeks, celery, and garlic are softened. Cook for another minute after adding the curry powder, stirring to combine. Season the squid rings and fish chunks with fish spice. Pour the stock and coconut cream over the squid, fish, and mussels in the onion mixture. Cover with a lid after adding the bay leaves. Allow simmering gently for 10 to 12 minutes before adding the prawns. Cook and cover for 5 minutes, or until all of the mussels have opened (discard any mussels that have not opened) and the fish is cooked through. Pour in the peri-peri sauce—season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with herbs and serve with garlic toast and lemon wedges.

Potjiekos recipes for beef and beer

Switch things up and add a little flair to your Potjiekos by using a beer of your choice. Try this recipe and explore the new twist.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients required.

15g cake flour

5g mixed herbs

375ml beer of choice

5g paprika

1kg beef, cubed

250ml beef stock

15g butter

One packet of tomato soup powder

15ml vegetable oil

One bay leaf

Two onions, sliced

15ml vinegar

15g white sugar

10g cornstarch

Eight green beans, sliced

Four carrots, sliced

One garlic clove, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation method

Follow these steps to prepare this tasty meal using beer.

Mix the cake flour and paprika until well combined. Place the cubed beef pieces in the mixture and coat well. Place the Potjiekos pot over high heat and carefully pour in your oil until heated. Place the coated beef pieces in the oil and brown them well. After browning, remove the beef pieces. Add the sliced onions and white sugar to the same oil until the onions are soft and caramelized. Next, add your sliced green beans, chopped garlic, and carrots. Cover the pot and allow it to simmer for approximately 5 minutes. Add your browned beef cubed to the pot. Proceed to stir in your mixed herbs, bay leaf, beer of choice, tomato soup packet and beef stock. Mix it well and cover it with the lid, allowing it to simmer for an hour or until the meat is soft and tender. Stir occasionally using a wooden spoon. Mix the cornstarch and vinegar in a small bowl and stir it into the stew. Simmer until the stew thickens—season nicely with salt and pepper. Serve with the desired side dish.

Beef Potjie with red wine

Red wine and beef are a match made in heaven. Add some red wine to your Potjie stew and enjoy its rich flavours.

Ingredients

Below are the ingredients you should use.

One kg thin beef, cubed

30ml vegetable cooking oil

One onion, chopped

One clove of garlic, crushed

One can of diced tomatoes

10g salt

Ground black pepper

30g freshly chopped basil or 10g dried basil

150ml white wine

30ml lemon juice

15g cake flour

30g freshly chopped parsley or 10g dried parsley

Preparation method

Follow these steps to prepare this delicious meal.

In a Potjiekos pot, pour in your cooking oil and heat it over high heat. When the oil is hot enough, put in your pieces of beef and brown them nicely. Add your sliced onions and crushed garlic. Sauté the two until golden brown and translucent. Add your chopped tomatoes, basil, salt and black pepper to taste. In a separate container, heat your white wine and add it to the pot. Stir well. Add in your lemon juice to season. Covet the pot with the lid and allow it to simmer for 1-2 hours or until the meat is tender. After the time has elapsed and the meat is tender, mix your flour with cold water well in a container to form a paste. Add this paste to the stew, stir well and allow it to simmer for a couple of minutes to thicken. Remove from the heat and serve. Before serving, sprinkle the chopped parsley. Serve with a side of your choice; rice or bread.

Potjie recipes are the best, especially during the festive season. The recipes included in this article will bring the family together. The rich flavours remind every person what home truly feels like.

