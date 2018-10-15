15 best halal recipes you simply cannot resist trying out

Halal is a word of Arabic origin used to describe something that is permitted or lawful, mostly under Islamic law. When it comes to food, Muslims have food items they consider unpermitted (haram) and those considered halal (permitted). This means that one can only use halal ingredients when preparing a meal in an Islamic setting. What are some of the top halal recipes one can try out today?

Food ingredients.

Source: UGC

Basically, fruits and vegetables are considered halal. Some of the items considered haram are reptiles, birds of prey, fanged animals, donkeys, and pork.

The best halal recipes

Here is a look at some recipes one can use to make some delicious halal meals.

1. Turmeric chicken on flatbread

The turmeric in this dish adds some distinct colour, aroma, and flavour to the crispy chicken.

Ingredients

1 1/2 teaspoons ground turmeric

1 tablespoon honey

1/3 cup plain whole milk yoghurt

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1-pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs, thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 red jalapenos, thinly sliced

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

4 pieces flatbread

4 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces of baby spinach

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preparation

Chicken preparation.

Source: UGC

In a preheated pan, combine the vinegar, honey and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Add the jalapenos and stir gently to cover. Put the chicken, black pepper, olive oil, turmeric, and pumpkin pie spice in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and then pour into a cooking pot. Stir occasionally until the chicken browns. Add the spinach and a clove of garlic, occasionally stirring until the spinach is wilted. Mix the yoghurt and lemon juice and whisk thoroughly until smooth. Place the flatbreads on a baking sheet, add the chicken pieces and brush with some olive oil. Bake until the chicken pieces are crispy. Remove and sprinkle some cilantro leaves on the chicken and then brush with the yoghurt sauce. Serve warm.

2. Stir fried chicken and vegetables

Stir-fried chicken and veggies.

Source: UGC

With this easy chicken veggie stir fry recipe, one can easily recreate the magic of a Chinese takeout right in their very own kitchen.

Ingredients

¼ cup flour

⅓ cup soy sauce

1 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 teaspoons sesame oil

250 grams mushroom, sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

Purple cabbage, shredded

3 tablespoons oil, for frying

500 grams of broccoli florets

500 grams chicken bre*st, cubed

Pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Preparation

Chicken cooking.

Source: UGC

Add 1 tablespoon of oil into a large pan on medium-high and place on medium heat. Once the oil is hot, add the chicken bre*sts and season with salt and pepper. Sauté until cooked through and browned. Remove and set aside. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil and add the mushrooms. Once they start to soften, add the broccoli florets and stir-fry until tender. Remove and set aside. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan and stir in the garlic and ginger until tender. Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, sugar, and chicken broth. Cook for five minutes while stirring gently. Add the chicken and vegetables to the pan and cook for ten minutes. Serve with hot noodles or rice.

3. Sweet and sour shrimp

Shrimp and rice.

Source: UGC

This meal is inspired by the wildly popular sweet and sour chicken found in numerous Chinese and American restaurants. The ingredients create a delicate balance between sweet, savoury, and sour flavours.

Ingredients

2 teaspoons soy sauce

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon peanut oil

2 scallions, thinly sliced (white and green parts kept separate)

1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger

3 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar

Cooked white rice for serving, optional

1/4 cup Chinese plum sauce

1/4 cup ketchup

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1.25 pounds medium shrimp, peeled and deveined and tails removed

Preparation

In a bowl, add the plum sauce, ketchup, soy sauce and pepper flakes and mix thoroughly. Sprinkle your shrimp with pepper and salt and place them on a skillet on medium heat. Let the shrimp cook for three minutes, stirring lightly. Remove from the skillet and set aside. Put the scallion whites, ginger, and garlic onto a pan and place on medium heat. Cook for a minute. Add the vinegar and plum sauce and bring to a light boil. Add in the scallion greens and shrimp and mix everything together. Serve with white rice (optional).

4. Salisbury steak and sauce

Salisbury steak.

Source: UGC

This classic knife-and-fork ground beef dish has been a staple of numerous European and American homes for decades. Here is how to make it at home.

Ingredients

1 large egg

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon country Dijon

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1-pound lean ground beef

Salt and freshly grated black pepper

2 tablespoons canola/olive oil

Mashed potatoes and peas, for serving

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 mushrooms, sliced

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup beef stock

1/2 medium onion, grated

1/2 cup dried breadcrumbs

1/2 cup heavy cream or whole milk

Preparation

Combine the grated onion, breadcrumbs, egg, ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce in a bowl. Mix the ingredients thoroughly with your hand and shape them into patties. Heat the oil in a large pan on medium heat. Add the ground beef patties and cook on all sides until evenly browned. This will typically take about 10 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and set aside. In the same pan, add the mushrooms, butter, and onion, occasionally stirring for about five minutes. Add the flour and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Add in the beef stock and milk and simmer gently until the gravy thickens. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Serve with the peas and potatoes.

5. Classic butter chicken

Classic butter chicken.

Source: UGC

This is a simplified version of the classic Indian butter chicken. It makes use of chicken, tomato sauce, and various aromatic spices to make a flavorful dinner that's just as amazing as the version one would get in restaurants.

Ingredients

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup water

1 tablespoon ginger, grated

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons chilli powder

225 grams onion finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 teaspoons garam masala

300 grams of tomato sauce

6 tablespoons butter, divided

750 grams boneless, skinless chicken bre*st, cubed

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Pepper, to taste

Rice, for serving

Salt, to taste

Preparation

Classic butter chicken preparation.

Source: UGC

Season the chicken bre*st with salt, chilli powder, turmeric, and pepper and let it marinate for 30 minutes. Add 2 tablespoons of butter to a large pan and place over medium heat. Add the chicken pieces and cook until brown. Add another 2 tablespoons of butter to the pan, then add the cumin, ginger, garlic, cayenne, cinnamon, garam masala, onion, and the remaining chilli powder. Let the mixture cook until it's fragrant. Add the tomato sauce and bring to simmer. Add the heavy cream and water and let the mixture simmer. Add the chicken to the pot, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes. Add the remaining butter and cook for a minute. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice.

6. Pesto mutton and vegetables

Pesto mutton.

Source: UGC

This simple recipe will help you make finger-licking mutton with a side of vegetables.

Ingredients

100 grams cup basil pesto

2 tablespoons olive oil

400 grams cherry tomato, halved

400 grams of green beans

500 grams mutton, sliced

Pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Preparation

In a large pan, heat olive oil and add the sliced mutton pieces. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. When the mutton is completely cooked through, remove it from the pan. Add the green beans into a cooking pot and cook until crisp and tender. Return the mutton strips to the pan and add the tomatoes and basil pesto. Stir until the ingredients are well mixed. Serve with mashed potatoes.

7. Spiced pepper steak

If you are looking for a new, fascinating way to cook beef, you will love this recipe. The spicy version is also among the most common halal weekly meals in numerous Islamic countries.

Ingredients

1-inch ginger root

1 large bell pepper

1 large red onion

1 small garlic bulb

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 green finger chillies

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 teaspoons chilli powder

4 curry leaves

500 grams pounds beef flank

A handful of chopped cilantro

Cooking oil

Salt

Preparation

Pat meat the beef dry using a paper towel and cut it into 3 or 4 portions, then slice it into thin strips. Make sure to slice against the meat's grain. In a medium pan, add the coriander, cumin, mustard seeds and peppercorns and place over medium heat. Remove the seeds and grind in an electric mill or pound manually. Combine the ground seeds with turmeric, garam masala, and chilli powder. Peel and chop the red onion, bell pepper, and finger peppers. Seed if you prefer milder food or leave seeds in for extra spicy. Grate the garlic and ginger. Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat and add the cooking oil. Add the beef in a single layer and crisp for about 3 minutes on each side. Season accordingly and remove from the skillet. Add the onions and peppers and toss for three minutes, then add the curry leaves, garlic, and ginger. Add the beef back into the skillet and sprinkle with the spice mixture and vinegar. Garnish with the cilantro leaves and serve with rice.

8. Cream of mushroom soup

Mushroom soup.

Source: UGC

Homemade cream of mushroom soup is full of flavours and super easy to make. You will never buy canned soup again.

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon oil

1 teaspoon black cracked pepper to taste

1/2 cup white wine

1-2 teaspoon salt to taste

2 beef bouillon cubes, crumbled

2 onions diced

4 cloves garlic minced

4 cups chicken broth or stock

4 tablespoons butter

4 teaspoons chopped thyme

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

750 grams of fresh brown mushrooms, sliced

Chopped fresh parsley and thyme to serve

Preparation

Heat the butter and oil in a large cooking pot over medium-high heat until melted. Add in the onions and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the mushrooms and 2 teaspoons thyme and cook for 5 minutes. Add the wine and allow to cook for 3 minutes. Sprinkle the mushrooms with flour, mix well and cook for about two minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring it to a boil. Reduce heat to low-medium and add in your salt, pepper, and crumbled bouillon cubes. Cover the mixture and allow to simmer for 10-15 minutes, while occasionally stirring, until thickened. Reduce heat to low, stir in the heavy cream and simmer gently. Mix in the parsley and remaining thyme. Serve when hot.

9. Easy Pad Thai

Pad Thai.

Source: UGC

Pad Thai is a stir-fried rice noodle dish commonly served as street food in Thailand as part of the country's cuisine. It is also among the tastiest yet incredibly easy halal lunch recipes.

Ingredients

1 bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon beef sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1/4 cup roasted peanuts, chopped

1/4 tablespoon cayenne pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 eggs, lightly whisked

2 green onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

200 grams wide rice noodles

500 grams shrimp, peeled and deveined

Freshly ground black pepper

Salt

Preparation

Bring water to a boil in a large pot. Add salt to the boiling water, then add and cook the noodles. Drain the noodles and set them aside. In a small bowl, whisk together the chicken sauce, lime juice, brown sugar, soy sauce, and cayenne pepper. Set aside. In a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat, add your cooking oil. Add in the bell peppers and cook until tender. It typically takes about 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute more. Add the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Cook until pink, about 2 minutes per side. Push the shrimp and vegetables to one side of the pan and pour in the scrambled egg. Whisk the mixture together and add in the cooked noodles. Toss until combined. Pour in the lime juice mixture and toss until the noodles are coated. Garnish with green onions and roasted peanuts before serving.

10. Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajitas

Making a whole recipe in one sheet pan is perfect for those looking for super quick meals. For these Fajitas, one only needs to toss all ingredients in a marinade and then bake everything together. This is one of the simplest Eid recipes one can try at home.

Ingredients

¼ cup Lime juice

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoons salt

1 yellow onion, thinly sliced

1/2 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 tablespoons smoked paprika

2 tablespoons avocado oil

2 tablespoons chilli powder

2 tablespoons garlic powder

3 red and yellow bell peppers, thinly sliced

500 grams boneless skinless chicken bre*sts, cut into strips

Preparation

Preheat the oven to 425° and grease a large baking sheet with cooking spray. Mix the spices together in a small bowl. Combine the chicken, bell peppers, onions, avocado oil, and lime juice in a large mixing bowl. Add the spice mix to the chicken and toss until completely coated. Spread the fajita mixture onto an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Put in the oven and bake for about 25 minutes until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink. The vegetables will already be tender.

11. Bean soup

Bean soup.

Source: UGC

Bean soup is inarguably one of the most popular quick-fix foods in the world. Beans are often part of the most popular vegetarian recipes in the world today.

Ingredients

1 piece Parmesan cheese

1 pound lettuce, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cups low-salt chicken broth

6 teaspoons olive oil

Freshly ground black pepper

I cup beans (cooked)

Salt

Preparation

Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a heavy large pot over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add the lettuce and sauté until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add a pinch of salt. Add the chicken broth, beans, and Parmesan cheese. Cover and simmer until the beans are heated through, about 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

12. Fried rice

Fried rice.

Source: UGC

Fried rice is widely regarded as one of the best and most popular comfort foods in various places worldwide. It is also among the most popular halal recipes for Ramadan. Try this recipe for a mouthwatering version of this hugely popular recipe.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1/2 cup frozen peas, defrosted

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

2 large eggs, beaten

2 medium or 3 small carrots, diced

2 tablespoons canola oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 scallions, chopped, whites and green separated

3 tablespoons soy sauce

4 cups cooked rice

Preparation

Heat the cooking oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the eggs and cook, stirring, until curds are light and fluffy, then transfer to a plate. Add the bell pepper, scallion whites, and carrots, and cook, occasionally stirring, until soft. Add in the garlic and ginger and cook until fragrant. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add in the peas and rice. Cook, while occasionally stirring, until heated through. Top with the scallion greens and serve.

13. Pumpkin soup

Pumpkin soup.

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a simple way to try the amazing, hugely loved pumpkin soup? Here is a great recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup water

1 onion, sliced

185ml cream

2 garlic cloves, peeled

500 grams butternut pumpkin (or any other type)

750ml vegetable or chicken broth

Salt and pepper

Preparation

Cut the pumpkin into slices of about 3 centimetres. Remove the skin and scrape off the seeds. Put the pumpkin, onion, garlic, broth, and water in a cooking pot and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the contents simmer for ten minutes. Check your pumpkin to ensure it is well cooked by running a knife through it. Remove the contents and pour them into a blender. Blend under low power. Season to taste.

14. Lentil soup

Lentil soup.

Source: UGC

Lentil soup is incredibly popular for its ease of preparation, nutritional benefits, and finger-licking taste.

Ingredients

¼ cup olive oil

½ cup spinach, rinsed and thinly sliced

1 bay leaf

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1 onion, chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 carrots, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups dry lentils

2 stalks of celery, chopped

2 tablespoons vinegar

8 cups water

ground black pepper to taste

salt to taste

Preparation

Heat the cooking oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots, and celery. Cook while stirring until the onion is tender. Stir in the garlic, bay leaf, oregano, and basil, and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the lentils and add water and tomatoes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer until lentils are tender. Add in the spinach and cook until it wilts. Add the vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

15. Butter-Lemon broiled salmon

Butter-lemon broiled salmon.

Source: UGC

Here is a lovely salmon recipe you can make in a few minutes.

Ingredients

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

4 salmon fillets

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 tablespoon lemon zest

Preparation

Heat oven to broil. Line a small, rimmed baking sheet with aluminium foil. Combine the butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, and red pepper flakes in a bowl. Season the salmon fillets with salt and black pepper. Place the salmon, skin side down, on the prepared baking sheet and scoop the lemon-butter mixture over the salmon. Broil for six minutes until just cooked through.

What is the opposite of halal food?

The opposite of halal is haram. This is what is considered unacceptable in Islam.

What are some of the foods considered haram?

Some food items considered haram are pork, blood, carrion, and intoxicants. Also, animals slaughter*d using other methods other than the one allowed in Islam are considered haram.

The best halal recipes utilize numerous ingredients ranging from seeds, vegetables, fruits, meats, and flour. These recipes must adhere to Islamic guidelines and only use ingredients that are permitted under the law.

