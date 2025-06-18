South African influencer and reality TV star Mich Mazibuko recently bagged yet another deal

The former Big Brother Mzansi star announced that he was venturing into acting and has also bagged a role on Mzansi Magic's show Genesis

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages to the star for bagging the gig

‘BBMzansi’ star Mich Mazibuko ventured into acting. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Halala! South African influencers are winning this year, and it's nice to witness them growing in the entertainment industry, and one of them is the former Big Brother Mzansi star Mich Mazibuko.

Mich Mazibuko bags new acting gig

Social media has been buzzing as the fan-favourite reality TV star, Mich Mazibuko, has shared some exciting news about his latest venture. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate who celebrated his friend, Yolanda Mukondeleni, made it known that he was venturing into acting.

The entertainment commentator Mlungisi Mbokazi announced that Mazibuko had secured an acting gig on Mzansi Magic's new show, Genesis.

Netizens congratulate Mich Mazibuko

Shortly after, it was announced that Mazibuko had bagged a new acting gig, many netizens couldn't hold their excitement as they flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the star.

@MaggKhosi said:

"Congratulations Mich."

@NtoshMonti wrote:

"Aw Congratulations Mich."

@Bongah_Tumelo responded:

"Saw him yesterday. How I love seeing Big Brother Mzansi contestants succeed."

@FikileVezi replied:

"Congratulations Mich, biggie's kids are doing great out there, #genesismzansi."

@BhunganeSiphesi commented:

"Well done, Mich. I love his die-hard spirit."

Reality TV star will make his acting debut soon. Image: @mich_mazibuko

Mich and Somizi sparked dating rumours

As Mich Mazibuko bagged a new gig on TV, in January 2025, a video of larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo hanging out with Big Brother Mzansi star Mich Mazibuko has left Mzansi with more questions than answers. The two were spotted getting cosy while out and about.

This was no surprise to many, as Somizi has a history of dating younger men. The star was married to media personality Mohale Motaung, but they divorced after a few years together. SomG has also been rumoured to be dating singer Vusi Nova, thanks to their PDA in pictures and videos.

A video of the former Idols SA judge and Mich together was shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @wendy3781_n. The two stars seemingly locked lips in the now-viral clip.

Big Brother Mzansi: Siphesihle Mabaso records message for her fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Siphesihle Mabaso shared a video with her fans following her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi just a week before the finale.

In the video, Siphesihle thanked her fans and expressed mixed emotions about her eviction on Sunday, 16 March. The financial advisor from Mpumalanga province previously shared her plans after her eviction.

“Guys I was so close yet so far because man how it feels to leave this week and not make it to the final week? It’s bittersweet. It’s bitter because I was so close yet so far. But it’s sweet because I didn’t think I’d make it to week nine,” she explained.

