Former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star Mishack Mazibuko, known as Mich, recently embraced his friend Yolanda Mukondeleli

Mazibuko took to his Instagram account on Thursday to gush over the model and the former reality TV star

Fans of the content creators and TV stars took to Mazibuko's social media posts to celebrate their friendship

Content creator Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko recently celebrated his friend Yolanda Mukondeleni, who was previously disqualified from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show.

Mazibuko who was previously kicked out of the reality TV show took to his social media on Thursday, 22 May to gush over his former co-star.

The former Big Brother Mzansi reality TV star recently shared a photo of himself with his friend on his Instagram account and captioning the photo:

“I didn’t win the 2 million, but I definitely won her and together we are making so much more."

The model also celebrated her boyfriend on her Instagram account by sharing pics of their photoshoot and captioned the post:

"My partner in crime. Besty @mich_mazibuko."

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to their friendship

DeeMatlala reacted:

"Yolanda is insanely gorgeous yo."

Yolifanpage2024 responded:

"I love it for you guys."

The popular model and former reality TV star also trended on social media when she took to her X account to celebrate her boyfriend, Mich's 23 birthday in July 2024.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful peanut. I love you so much, my squirrel. I'm glad I met you, my kangaroo. You are an amazing soul, chipmunk. You are the best thing that happened to me in the Big Brother house. I love you, panda. @Mich_mazibuko," she wrote.

Mich replied to her post with laughing emojis:

"Kangaroo yimi wena? I love you man! Yoh my friend, on my birthday I wish you got a boyfriend because no."

Makhekhe discusses his possible relationship with Yolanda

Limpopo-born model, Yolanda Mukondeleni was previously linked to former Big Brother Mzansi runner-up Tshepo Tau known as Makhekhe in 2024.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate revealed to Sunday World in an interview that he was open to pursuing a relationship with Yolanda.

Makhekhe said he felt like he and Yolanda were trying and being inside the house and outside was different.

He also revealed in the interview that he and Yolanda knew each other, and they were taking it one step at a time to see where it goes.

"She’s a very lovely girl,” said the star.

The former reality TV star also revealed in the interview that he was planning to study drama after leaving the TV show.

'Big Brother Mzansi': Siphesihle Mabaso records message for her fans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Siphesihle Mabaso shared a video with her fans following her eviction from Big Brother Mzansi just a week before the finale.

In the video, Siphesihle thanked her fans and expressed mixed emotions about her eviction on Sunday 16 March.

The financial advisor from Mpumalanga province previously shared her plans after her eviction.

