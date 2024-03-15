Big Brother Mzansi housemate Yolanda has been disqualified from the reality TV competition

This comes after viewers demanded that she be evicted or punished for using the word "molest" on the show

Following an investigation by MultiChoice, the show released a statement saying Yolanda broke the rules

Yolanda has been kicked out of the 'Big Brother Mzansi' competition.

Source: Instagram

In a dramatic turn of events, Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) housemate Yolanda has been ousted from the competition, leaving fans and contestants stunned.

Yolanda threatens BBM contestant

The decision came after viewers expressed outrage after Yolanda threatened to assault a fellow contestant sexually. Her disturbing words sparked widespread calls for her eviction.

MultiChoice investigation results

Following an investigation by MultiChoice, the show confirmed that Yolanda had indeed breached the rules, leading to her disqualification from the game.

"Multichoice has investigated the matter regarding remarks made by a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi. We do not condone any acts that threaten the safety of the housemates on the show and we take Gender Based Violence seriously.

Therefore the housemate who made the threatening remarks (Yolanda) has been disqualified."

See the post below:

BBM viewers flood social media with opinions

Fans and critics weighed in on the decision on social media. Some welcomed the decision and said it was fair that Yolanda was held accountable.

See some comments below

@FMiyelani said:

"You allowed the fans to run the show. It’s no longer Biggie’s house, Biggie’s rules. Yolanda will bounce back. She won our hearts."

@therealxolo mentioned:

"I hope future housemates note, read, and know the rulebook by heart."

@annieoma3 posted:

"Deserving punishment. You guys did the right thing."

@visse_ss tweeted:

"What they did to Bravo B will always hunt Big Brother until Jesus comes back."

@mykhails stated:

"So this show is run through social media neh? Quickly wrap it up 'cause it’s now kak!"

@_Oluwanifemii wrote:

"OMG Yolanda! You were a strong contender."

@asandar_xo added:

"Fans really ruined this season."

