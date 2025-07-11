Mel Viljeon shared her experience working on a reality TV show with her black co-stars

Her revelations, which were reported by a local publication, stirred strong reactions among South Africans

This comes as Mel Viljeon and her husband Peet were recently ordered to pay millions by a United States court

Mel Viljoen dropped a bombshell about working with her black co-stars. Image: melanyviljoen

Mzansi is fuming after Real Housewives of Pretoria star Melany Viljoen shared her experience working with the reality TV show's black cast members. The reality TV star and her husband have sparked controversy in the past after being sued for copyright infringement.

Melany “Mel” Viljoen and her husband, Peet Viljoen, who recently confirmed they had relocated to the United States, ruffled feathers after sharing their experience working with black cast members on the Real Housewives of Pretoria.

Mel Viljeon shares her experience working with black co-stars

On Thursday, 10 July 2025, local publication News24 shared Mel Viljoen’s opinion of her experience working with her black co-stars in the Real Housewives of Pretoria. According to the headline shared by the publication, Viljoen shared that she hated working with her black co-stars in the popular reality TV franchise. The post was captioned:

“Reality star Mel Viljoen said she ‘hated every second’ of working with her black co-stars in one of the Real Housewives franchises.”

How did Mzansi react to Mel Viljeon's revelation?

The headline stirred strong emotions among netizens who flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. While some outrightly insulted Mel Viljoen and her husband Peet, others opted for a more measured approach and asked for context.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Sbo19DarkBeauty said:

“They are those types of criminals that no amount of money can hide their twisted psych. They are a match made somewhere between heaven and hell.”

@phillibecks suggested:

“These people are insulting us racially daily for no reason. We are trying our best to be fair, but they don't want to. If anyone insults you racially, confront them physically.”

@ben_stala asked:

“Can she tell us the reason why she hated every second working with her black co-star?”

@Gost_them requested:

“Lasizwe, please delete her episode on ‘Awkward Dates’. She doesn't deserve a spot on your channel.”

@MillNkulertisan questioned:

“But she had black fans all over the internet supporting her and taking her side, did she think about that?”

@chefluuu laughed:

“Shame, but she did it because she wanted fame, I can imagine🤣 This country doesn't belong to whites only anymore. She must never come back here.”

@Nikitha22995328 highlighted:

“Lethabo ‘LeJoy’ Mathatho was right, but y’all attacked her”

@akho_m remarked:

"But she enjoyed the money...🤷🏾‍♂️"

Mel Viljoen and her husband lost a R71 million lawsuit. Image: melanyviljoen

Mel Viljeon and hubby lose R71 million lawsuit

Meanwhile, Melany Viljoen and her husband, Peet, were left with a bitter taste in their mouths following the latest ruling in their case against Tammy Taylor.

Briefly News reported that the Pretoria High Court ordered Melany and Peet Viljoen to pay the R600,000 they took from a Johannesburg woman.

That is the least of their worries as the real Tammy Taylor took them to court in the United States and sued them for millions.

A US court ruled in June 2025 that Peet and Melany Viljoen must pay the real Tammy Taylor R71 370 400 ($4 million). The amount is for statutory damages caused by their use of her trademark and breach of contract.

