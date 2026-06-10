Rising star Tauné Block recently lifted the lid on her Skeem Saam role Dr Loren Blue

Block recently trended on social media when her character attempted to stop Lehasa and Pretty's wedding

Viewers of the show previously slammed Dr Blue on social media

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Tauné Block opens up about playing Dr Loren Blue in 'Skeem Saam'. Images: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Tauné Block, who portrays the character of Dr Loren Blue in Skeem Saam, recently opened up about her popular role.

The actress's character recently received criticism online when she tried to stop Pretty and Lehasa's wedding.

Block reveals to Sowetan that her Skeem Saam character is a very kind-hearted person, despite what viewers of the show are seeing now.

"At the moment, I think she's stepping into her villain era, which even surprises me sometimes," adds the star.

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The Northern Cape-born actress also shares that she previously landed a role on kykNet's popular TV show Suidooster and Generations: The Legacy before Skeem Saam.

The educational show previously revealed on its X account that Dr Blue was the one sending messages to Pretty.

The soapie also shared on its X account that Dr Blue was not having a great time when Pretty and Lehasa were getting married.

Skeem Saam fans comment on Dr Blue's storyline

@trully_tee said:

"Bitter ex, I hope Lehasa rejected her offer."

@HerdsThemi replied:

"Bitter exes everywhere, she also wants this criminal, Lehasa?"

@Tebogo58174922 responded:

"Haaa le thomile, (you've started), always when newly weds have to enjoy their honeymoon, you ruin it."

@MotleKaBotle commented:

"Oh, my goodness! Does she know Malome Phomolo ka mochana wa hae?"

@RirhandzuTee reacted:

"She thought her cookie would stop Lehasa from marrying Pretty? Ask Khwezi...that man loves his wife."

@molekoa93737 said:

"Bathong Dr Blue, go for Francois and leave our Prehasa alone."

@Nomi106769 wrote:

"Please don't bore us with Dr Blue wenu please."

@mamokho_tsebo replied:

"Letlo re bora, (you are going to bore us) Blue oya kae?" (Where is Blue going?)

@MaakePheladi said:

"Please don’t disturb our peace."

@GlorMazibuko reacted:

"Mhh, who is this Dr Blue? I think I must go back to Skeem Saam."

@Goodman_MAIMELA said:

"Drake will tune it, neh baby girl."

@TumiMashabela responded:

" You can still have him, wena Dr. Blue. That marriage is between PreHasa, and it is Lehasa's problem, not yours. You can still snack on your man if you really want to. It'll be up to Lehasa on how he handles his wife after he snuck on you, babes."

@MaloMangweni said:

"Ima Dr Blue, kancane sisi please," (wait a minute Dr Blue).

Rising star Tauné Block plays Dr Loren Blue in 'Skeem Saam': "She's Kind-Hearted". Images: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Soapie fans comment on photos of Skeem Saam actress Gontse Ntshegang and her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that legendary Muvhango and Binnelanders actress Gontse Ntshegang had social media buzzing when photos of her daughter trended on X.

Ntshegang is famously known for playing a psychotic police officer in Skeem Saam.

Fans of the actress and the SABC1 soapie took to social media on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, to comment on her pics with her daughter.

Source: Briefly News