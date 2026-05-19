SABC1 queietly deleted its post which promoted Drake's music over the weekend after Skeem Saam fans complained on social media

Fans of the educational accused the channel of prioritising the international star over Mzansi artists

The soapie also promoted Pretty and Lehasa's upcoming wedding which will take place this week

SABC Deletes Drake's 'Ice Man' Promo for 'Skeem Saam's PreHasa Wedding

Source: UGC

SABC1 recently trended on social media when it received criticism from Skeem Saam viewers for promoting Drake's music over local South African artists on social media.

Skeem Saam's popular couple Lehasa Maphosa and Pretty Seakamela are set to get married on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, on SABC1.

The educational soapie Skeem Saam confirmed PreHasa's wedding on its X account on Wednesday, 20 May 2026.

The Citizen reported on Monday, 18 May 2026, that the channel deleted the Drake Iceman promotion following the backlash it received over local artist support.

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Fans of the soapie accused SABC1 of not supporting South African musicians such as Tyla, Black Coffee, Nasty C, and many more. While the channel deleted its post, the soapie kept its post for the upcoming wedding of PreHasa, aka Pretty and Lehasa.

Skeem Saam fans react to PreHasa's upcoming wedding

@Skylouw454 said:

"You could even put a Limpopo artist on there, y'all acting like Drake watches your soapie, and it's sad how you guys treat us...Drake doesn't need this, but South African artist do. Yeah, we're cancelling y'all le tla shebwa ke Bo nkgono."

@Goodman_MAIMELA replied"

"Masepa lena.. Why advertise Drake's album, but you never did anything like this before when our artists released albums? Watseba gore lebo ma bina go solwa."

@blondilocs commented:

"We had our biggest hip hop moment with A-Reece and Nasty C, you don't even promote artists from Limpopo, but you can post Canadian rappers, from a show that was loved for its local down-to-earth vibes. This is very lame, glad I stopped watching SABC."

@Neonenee reacted:

"Budget ya dumela moss. Ha re le batle ko backyard ya Mantuli."

@RELEH_LEGODi responded:

"I doubt this wedding will surpass Leeto and Mogadi's. That one was perfect, it had drama, everything. I see the writers were trying to push that narrative with Vander and Lehasa, but it's not giving."

@Billy_Mabhedl said:

"@SkeemSaam3, Yoeu never did for Lekompo artists, but you are promotic someone who doesn't even know your show exists. "

@Depopos replied:

"Aii lena le bora hampe le ditshele."

@ifwballads wrote:

"What are your thoughts on Iceman Skeem?"

@biigmill responded:

"Something is gonna go wrong there, I can feel it."

SABC Deletes Drake's 'Ice Man' Promo for 'Skeem Saam's PreHasa Wedding

Source: Twitter

Actor Cornet Mamabolo comments on his new role after exiting Skeem Saam and The River

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Limpopo-born businessman and actor Cornet Mamabolo opened up about starring in the upcoming film Studying Under the Barrel of a Gun.

Mamabolo, who is famously known for playing the first Tbose Maputla on Skeem Saam, has landed a lead role in the upcoming historical film.

Fans of the actor recently took to social media to comment on the upcoming film.

Source: Briefly News