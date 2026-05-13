Adulting actress Deli Malinga has returned to the small screen after taking a break from acting in 2025

Malinga has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's new series titled Amanzi Endlini

The actress previously trended on social media when she starred in Mzansi Magic's faith-based telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse

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'Umkhokha: The Curse' fans react to Deli Malinga's new role in 'Amanzi Endlini'. Images: MzansiMagic and JabuMcDonald

Source: Instagram

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga has joined the cast of Mzansi Magic's upcoming mini-series, titled Amanzi Endlini.

The former Generations actress previously surprised her fans when she took a break from acting after the ending of Umkhokha: The Curse.

Malinga recently made headlines when she joined General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi's protest.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald announced on his X account on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, that Malinga has scored a role on Mzansi Magic's latest series.

"Award-winning actress Deli Malinga returns to television in a new three-part drama series titled Amanzi Endlini. The series premieres on 25 May 2026 on Mzansi Magic at 19:00," says McDonald.

Deli Malinga's previous TV roles

TVSA reports that the award-winning actress Deli Malinga, who is famously known for her role as Khapela's (played by Mike Mvelase) wife, Sarah Ngcobo, in Generations, previously starred in eTV's cancelled soapie Rhythm City as Ntombizodwa.

Malinga has also starred in popular telenovelas as iNkaba, where she played the character of a sangoma, Ma'Dlamini, and starred in Mzansi Magic's award-winning telenovela Isibaya as Buhle's Mother.

The actress also appeared in the award-winning TV show Redemption as Mam'Ngema and Mzansi Magic's historical drama series Shaka Ilembe season 1 as Queen Bajwayele.

Malinga also landed roles in Ferguson Films popular TV show, The Queen seasons 3 and 6 as Lungile, and SABC1's award-winning soapie Skeem Saam season 11 as Swazi.

Fans of the actress also recall her characters in the popular drama series Greed & Desire, eTV's wedding series Broken Vows, and Imbewu: The Seed.

The actress is famously known for her iconic villain role in Umkhokha and Umkhokha: The Curse as MaMzobe and 1Magic's Lingashoni, where she portrayed the role of Ngadlangadla.

The former Generations actress also starred in Saints & Sinners as Margaret, Durban Gen as Sne's Mom, Home Affairs as a Domestic Worker, Jozi Streets as Poppie, Mfolozi Street as Buyiswa, Gazlam season 3 as a nurse, Single Galz as Nompendulo's Mom, and many more.

'Umkhokha: The Curse' star Deli Malinga joins 'Amanzi Endlini'. Images: MzansiMagic and DeliMalinga

Source: Instagram

Umkhokha: The Curse actress Deli Malinga pleads for donations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented South African actress Deli Malinga received a massive nomination for her work in the local entertainment industry.

The former Generations and Umkhokha: The Curse actress took to social media to announce that she was recognised as one of the best actresses on the continent, and she was over the moon.

However, travelling to the event required her to dig deep into her pockets, and she has taken to social media to plead with the public and her fans to assist her.

Source: Briefly News