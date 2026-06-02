During an interview on Sunday, 31 May 2026, Sne Mseleku vowed to avoid having children out of wedlock after her recent pregnancy

Her father, popular polygamist Musa Mseleku, reacted to her bold promise with a scathing analysis

Sne also shared her traumatic experience and details of her mother's passing, as well as her plans for a business venture

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Sne Mseleku opened up about her plans in a recent interview. Image: snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Izingane Zes’thembu star Sne Museleku has made a vow after welcoming her new child. Her father and popular polygamist, Musa Mseleku, also weighed in on her promise. During the just-ended season of Uthando Nes’thembu, it was revealed that Sne had welcomed a baby girl in August 2025.

Musa Mseleku was far from pleased when the 31-year-old reality TV star announced her fourth pregnancy during an episode of Uthando Nes’thembu that aired on Mzansi Magic in April 2026. Speaking on the Durban community radio station, Izwi Lomzansi, on Sunday night, 31 May 2026, Sne Mseleku said that she had kicked her bad habits.

"And I don't want to say I've quit alcohol, but for now I've reduced my alcohol consumption. That's because I've realised that I spend a lot of money on booze. I mean the money that's meant for my kids, and I use it to buy alcohol," Sne said.

Sne Mseleku vows not to have kids out of wedlock

She vowed not to have children out of wedlock after welcoming her third child. Sne said that she is now using contraception after becoming a laughing stock in her family and among Uthando Nes’thembu fans.

"People are laughing at me, and I don't like that. But they must relax. I won't get pregnant again until I get married. And that's if I get married. I'm using birth control methods to prevent getting pregnant. I think I've been negligent and naive, that's why I wasn't using contraception," Sne added.

When contacted by Daily Sun for comment, Sne insisted that she meant what she said during the radio interview. She said that she is focused on regaining her father’s trust and raising her three children.

She told the publication that she always dreamed of being a police officer, but life had other plans for her. Sne Mseleku said that she now wants to develop her life by starting a business and using social media to make money.

She also opened up about how her mother’s death traumatised her. Sne said that her mum, who used to work as a security guard, was found murdered in KwaMashu, North of Durban, after she went missing for days.

Musa Mseleku reacts as daughter Sne makes bold promise

When contacted by Daily Sun, Musa Mseleku weighed in on Sne’s vow not to have any more children out of wedlock. He said that Sne would have to prove herself to him because she had previously disappointed him after making the same promise.

"I'm not going to take her words because I'm tired of being disappointed by her. But she has to prove to me through action that she's willing to make her life better," Mseleku said.

Musa Mseleku reacted to his daughter Sne Mseleku's promise. Image: snemseleku76

Source: Instagram

Sne Mseleku’s alleged ex-boyfriend Leaks explosive chats

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Sne Mseleku trended for the wrong reasons after her alleged ex-boyfriend leaked screenshots of an explosive chat about their relationship.

, leaked chats left South Africans stunned as they read more about the couple's alleged private conversations.

Source: Briefly News