The awkwardness on Uthando Nesthembu was lifted after Sne Mseleku's mother, MaCele, made a joke about her growing family

During the latest episode, the Mseleku matriarch joked about matching her daughter's number of children, a joke that caught everyone on the timeline off guard

This comes after Sne gave birth to her third child, news that has sparked intense debate among viewers regarding Sne’s life choices

Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku commented on Sne's growing family. Images: musamseleku, mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku's first wife, Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku, recently showcased her rare humour during the latest episode of Uthando Nesthembu.

On 7 May 2026, the famous polygamist was officially introduced to his firstborn daughter, Snehlanhla "Sne" Mseleku's third child, and despite having his reservations about Sne's life choices, he appeared to have made peace with the new addition to the family.

During a tense discussion with her parents about her new baby, MaCele joked with her husband that she and Sne now have the same number of children.

"Do you know that we now have the same number of children? We're both mothers of three."

Rather than a jab, the joke seemed aimed at easing the tension between a disappointed father and a daughter seeking his approval. Though it surprised viewers, MaCele’s comment served as an attempt to soften the mood by shifting the focus from judgment to family unity.

Busisiwe "MaCele" Mseleku joked about having the same number of kids as her step-daughter, Snehlanhla "Sne". Images: mamse_leku

Source: Instagram

MaCele has three children, Lwandle, Abongwe, and Owami. She took over the motherly role after Sne lost her biological mother at a young age.

Despite her initial disappointment, MaCele appears to have fully embraced her new grandchild; she even named the baby.

Musa also seems to have accepted the reality of his expanding family, moving past his earlier frustrations. He acknowledged the seriousness of the situation and insisted on approaching it the right way, emphasising that things be handled with proper cultural respect and family protocol.

It was during this discussion that Sne broke down after her parents asked about the father of her child. During her diary session, she revealed that while she named her partner as the dad, it was a lie, adding another layer of complexity to an already strained situation.

Watch MaCele's joke below.

Social media reacts to Uthando Nesthembu episode

Viewers praised MaCele's parenting, admiring her for loving and supporting Sne as her own child. Read some of the comments below.

NOLWANDLE234 admired MaCele:

"My favourite version of MaCele is as a mother to Sne. She treats her mistakes as she would if she were a child of her own."

LebogangKh said:

"I’m always so moved by the love she has for Sne."

mandyrkskosana pitied Sne:

"They are using her sad situation as content for their stupid show. Sad to watch."

Sne Mseleku's alleged ex-boyfriend exposes her

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to several leaked screenshots from a private chat between Sne Mseleku and a man believed to be her ex-boyfriend.

The man confronted Sne about betraying him in the worst way and vowing to expose her for what she did to him, raising further questions about the reality TV star's life choices.

Source: Briefly News