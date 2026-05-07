Americans have dragged reality TV star Sne Mseleku into the Tyla and Rihanna discourse, following the Met Gala

A local fan trolled Rihanna, and it landed on American black Twitter, who unleashed brutal clapbacks using Sne's picture

The Uthando Nes'thembu's viral mirror selfie showing her pregnancy bump was used in the spats, and Mzansi had no choice but to defend her

The Met Gala snubbing drama has landed Sne Mseleku on US black Twitter (X), but Mzansi had her back.

Americans dragged Sne Mseleku into Tyla and Rihanna's discourse. Image: Johnny Nunez/Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images, Snemseleku/Instagram

Source: UGC

Why are Americans dragging Sne?

What started as a heated exchange between two global stans, the Navy and the Tygers, led to Americans trolling reality TV star Sne Mseleku.

A viral clip of Tyla's encounter with Rihanna had fans concluding that there is beef between them. However, Tyla seemingly made things worse when she made a video explaining what happened and why she did not go up to Rihanna, saying she still loves the Pop star and would be open to speaking with her in future.

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The Tyla and Rihanna discourse, following the Met Gala, became a nasty battle of hits and accomplishments among the two stars. Tyla, who is 24, was compared to Rihanna when she was 24 and what she managed to achieve at that age.

However, that was not the only reason Rih was trending. A video of her and ASAP Rocky in their car, seemingly in a mood, trended, with fans concluding that they had fought.

An X user @thato_nmv said, "I can’t wait for the break-up," when responding to a post calling out the rapper.

Clapping back to defend the Diamond's singer and her man, a fan page trolled the Uthando Nes'thembu star, Sne Mseleku, thinking it was her. Sne is not active on X, nor has she ever spoken about having an X account before.

Check out the X post below:

Americans dragged Sne Mseleku into Tyla and Rihanna's drama. Image: Snemseleku

Source: Instagram

Mzansi defends Sne Mseleku

SA had the reality TV star's back:

@_skambora stated:

"Poor Sne getting dragged into things she has no idea about."

@TheGyal_ replied:

"This is Sne, so it’s not a gotcha. Leave her alone!"

@zeeh_yolanda

"Sne catching smoke, she’s not even on this app."

@MissInongaM screamed:

"Flo, your grandchild is under attack."

@Tshediso_MET reacted:

"It's not an 'emotional damage' moment. You and she are on the same boat, using pictures that aren't yours."

@v_bonna stated:

"Aah man, you see this thing of people using others’ images as dp. Now, this lady in this picture is catching smoke."

Tyla and Rihanna's music compared

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the feud between Tyla and Rihanna's fanbases became messy when supporters compared the two stars' careers and hits.

This came after Rih's coldness towards Tyla at the Met Gala, where the tension erupted from a simple misunderstanding to a full-blown war between their fans.

Fans compared the number of hits Rihanna had at Tyla's age, saying she is not a worthy comparison.

Source: Briefly News