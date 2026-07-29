DJ Hazel Kotu opened up on the Engineer Your Life podcast about her boyfriend Thendo Zonzo's affair with influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni

Kotu revealed Zonzo flew Nciweni from Cape Town and paid for her flight, room and night out — contradicting Nciweni's earlier claims

Mzansi is divided, with some fans feeling Hazel is putting too much focus on Nciweni rather than holding Zonzo accountable

Hazel Kotu revealed details of Vuyokazi Nciweni's entanglement with her boyfriend, Thendo Zonzo. Image: hazelkotu, thendo_zonzo_sa, vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

DJ Hazel Kotu, better known as Hazel MaHazard, has broken her silence in a raw and emotionally charged podcast interview, revealing details of how her boyfriend Thendo Zonzo deceived influencer Vuyokazi Nciweni while cheating on her. Speaking on the Engineer Your Life With Lungelo KM podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, Kotu delivered a confessional account that has since set social media alight.

How Thendo Zonzo cheated with Vuyokazi Nciweni

According to Kotu, Zonzo flew Nciweni from Cape Town to Gauteng under false pretences, covering her flight, accommodation, transport and entertainment for the night.

"He paid for your flight, he paid for your room, you were in his car, he took you to the club, you were drinking his alcohol — he was your man that night," she said, pushing back against Nciweni's earlier public denial of any romantic involvement.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Nciweni had previously posted a video claiming the two had simply made out randomly at a nightclub and that she barely knew him. The scandal first erupted after a viral clip from 16 July showing the pair kissing at the club began circulating online.

Why Hazel Kotu forgave boyfriend for cheating

Despite the hurt, Kotu was clear that she harbours no ill will towards Nciweni, whom she seemingly shaded in the past, placing the bulk of the blame squarely on Zonzo.

"If we are going to heal. I'm not fighting her. I don't have any sort of ill will or whatever against her. The same way that I forgive him, I forgive her as well, you know, and I, like genuinely, I do not blame her. She was duped. And she was duped shem, and that is on him," she said.

Kotu added that she has forgiven both Zonzo and Nciweni, framing the conversation as part of her personal healing journey rather than an attack on anyone.

Watch the clip that sparked the conversation below:

Mzansi reacts to Hazel Kotu forgiving boyfriend

The podcast has split opinion sharply. Some viewers sympathised with Kotu, while others questioned her decision to address the matter so publicly and continue standing by Zonzo.

@mna_qhudeni wrote:

"If someone had warned me 2 years ago that this would be Hazel now, I wouldn't have believed. She had a promising career. Now she's on podcasts whining about a promiscuous man. So sad."

@_asemahle_n said:

"This is all so embarrassing, on her end 😭😭✋🏽"

@DuduNgubane3 remarked:

"Heartbreak will make you tell your life story kwi podcast."

@PMokgoje questioned the entire framing:

"They are both girlfriends, so why is she acting like a wife? 🤷‍♀️ Zonzo will disappoint you again 😂😂 stop trying to be relevant with Vuyokazi's name PLEASE 🙄🤦‍♀️"

@idarkelihle joked:

"I know next week's episode will be Vuyokazi 😭"

Mzansi reacted after Hazel MaHazard confirmed that she forgave her boyfriend for cheating. Image: hazelkotu

Source: Instagram

Thendo Zonzo breaks silence after viral kiss video

While Thendo Zonzo did not appear on a podcast to explain his side of the story, he broke his silence on his Instagram stories, as previously reported by Briefly News.

Mzansi has weighed in on the pair, with some questioning Thendo's motives and others saying Vuyo loves the attention.

Source: Briefly News