Knowledge Musona has finally addressed the question many supporters have been asking about his football future

The former Kaizer Chiefs striker says one thing, not his age, will decide when he eventually walks away from the game

His comments come after returning to face his old club in the Toyota Cup, sparking fresh discussion about his career

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Former Kaizer Chiefs star Knowledge Musona says retirement is not on his mind. Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images, ScottlandFC/X

Source: UGC

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Knowledge Musona has revealed that retirement is not something he is thinking about right now. The 36-year-old says he still feels capable of performing at a high level and will only consider ending his career when his body tells him it is time.

The Zimbabwean forward shared his latest thoughts after Scottland FC's Toyota Cup encounter with Kaizer Chiefs. KickOff reports that Musona has no intention of setting a retirement deadline despite spending almost two decades in professional football.

Knowledge Musona says injuries will determine his future

The South African reports that Musona explained that he is taking his career one season at a time instead of planning for retirement. He said,

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"As for now, I'm still fit."

Musona added that he had no intention of putting a retirement date on his career. He explained that he preferred to assess his future at the end of every season rather than make long-term promises.

The former Amakhosi hero said he would continue giving his all for whichever club he represented. He added he would only consider stepping away from football when injuries or his physical condition made it impossible to compete at the level he expects of himself.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker still making an impact

Musona's professional journey began at Kaizer Chiefs in 2009 before earning a move to Hoffenheim in Germany two years later. He went on to play in Belgium and Saudi Arabia before returning home in 2025 to sign for Scottland FC.

The experienced attacker has remained one of Scottland's key players during the 2026 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign. He has scored eight league goals while playing alongside Walter Musona and Khama Billiat.

Knowledge Musona has no plans to hang up his boots just yet. Image: ScottlandFC/X

Source: Twitter

Scottland FC veteran focused on playing, not retiring

As of 28 July 2026, Musona says he is concentrating on helping Scottland FC rather than counting down to retirement. His latest comments suggest supporters could continue seeing him on the pitch for as long as he remains fit.

Willard Katsande resigns again after another short coaching spell

Briefly News also reported that former Kaizer Chiefs captain Willard Katsande stepped down as Grand Legacy FC head coach after just two months in charge. This marks his second coaching resignation in five months.

The Zimbabwean club confirmed that Katsande resigned with immediate effect for personal reasons.

Source: Briefly News