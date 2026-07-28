Former Miss SA Lalela Mswane and her friend Bolele Polisa filmed a playful outdoor video breaking down their personal friendship slang

The two women took turns explaining phrases like "S'kaa!", "Hothothoth" and "Kakamega" to each other on camera

South Africans watching the clip could not stop smiling, with many saying it reminded them of their own friendships

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Lalela and Bolele tested their friendship lingo. Image: @lalela_mswane and @bolelepolisa

Source: Instagram

Former Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and her friend Bolele Polisa gave the internet a peek into their world on 12 July 2026 with a video that quickly had people grinning. The two sat down together at what appeared to be an outdoor café and filmed themselves going through what they called their "Friendship Dictionary."

The concept was simple but instantly relatable. Each woman held up a smartphone displaying a slang word or phrase, and the other had to guess it. The words ranged from "S'kaa!" and "Uyahlanya??" to "Hothothoth!!!", "Kakamega!!!" and "Troy", each one carrying its own inside meaning built up between the two friends over time.

Different types of friendships

According to Psychology Today, friendships come in many forms, each contributing to happiness and wellbeing. Beyond lifelong and best friends, people often maintain close friends, social group friends, activity-based friends, friends of convenience and acquaintances. Together, these relationships create diverse support networks that enrich daily life.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi loves the Miss SA friendship content

Bolele's page filled up with people who felt seen by the pair's dynamic:

@pearlntshehi wrote:

"Why was I smiling the entire video?! 🤣 This was fun to watch! Kopa part 2!"

@lindiwedube_ said:

"This was fun! 😂🔥"

@praisemwelase noted:

"I guess we all call each other my sister 😂😂🤍"

@noni_dlamini shared:

"I watched this clip 2 many times hlee, love ❤️ sisterhood 🤞🏾"

More Briefly News Stories on Friendships

A South African woman warmed hearts after sharing the inspiring story of her years-long friendship with a blind man she met at university, showing how their bond has grown into a sibling-like relationship.

A chance encounter during a Cape Town storm blossomed into a life-changing friendship after a runner helped a homeless wheelchair user, inspiring South Africans to raise hundreds of thousands of rand to help him rebuild his life.

Malcolm Wentzel and Thembi had South Africans laughing after a playful video showed Thembi cheekily stealing Malcolm’s last Nando’s drumstick, with their sibling-like friendship and hilarious banter winning over viewers online.

Source: Briefly News