A head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas in the Eastern Cape killed at least six people on Tuesday morning

A sedan caught fire in the crash outside KuGompo City, leaving several others trapped at the scene

Eastern Cape Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose warned that severe winter weather is complicating the emergency response

6 died in a horrific accident. Image: @Sipha_KemaSA

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE — At least six people were killed in a head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas in the Eastern Cape on 28 July 2026, with severe winter weather now hampering efforts to assist those still trapped at the scene. One woman was allegedly burnt beyond recognition.

According to East Coast Radio, the crash occurred outside KuGompo City and involved a sedan that caught fire following the impact. Several other occupants remained trapped as emergency teams worked to manage the scene.

Eastern Cape Department of Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that heavy rain and harsh winter conditions across parts of the province are creating significant obstacles for first responders. He noted that the scene remains active as emergency personnel continue operations on the ground.

Binqose urged motorists travelling along that stretch of the N2 to approach with caution, citing both the hazardous road conditions and the ongoing emergency response as reasons for concern. He added that a full account of the incident would be made available to the public once conditions on the ground stabilised and a clearer picture emerged.

View a tweet on the video on X:

Motorists urged to exercise caution

The Eastern Cape has been experiencing a bout of severe winter weather, which authorities say is compounding an already dangerous situation on the road. The accident is also one of the most recent to take place on the N2. Five family members died in KwaZulu-Natal in November following a crash.

First responders are contending with reduced visibility, wet road surfaces, and the logistical difficulties that come with operating in adverse conditions. No further details on the identities of the deceased or the number of injured have been released at this stage.

5 Die in N2 collision

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the tragic collision on the N2 near Peddie that resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including three men and two women. The accident, involving a bakkie and a long-distance bus, is under investigation, with authorities emphasising the need for road safety measures to prevent further loss of life.

Source: Briefly News