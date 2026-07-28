A late South African learner was filmed at his school's intercom gate, pleading to be let in

The young boy addressed staff members by name in a confident Afrikaans accent that left viewers stunned

South Africans online could not stop laughing at his bold approach and wanted to hear the other side of the call

A late learner used smooth Afrikaans over the school intercom to get inside. Image: @aeovlogz

Source: Instagram

A South African learner became an unlikely internet star after a video of him trying to talk his way past his school's gate intercom went viral on 29 March 2026. The clip, shared by Instagram user @aeovlogz, showed a young African boy arriving late to school and making his case at the intercom with complete confidence.

When Afrikaans comes out of the gate

Rather than simply asking to be let in, he addressed a few staff members, Yolandie and Andrea, by name, delivering his appeal in smooth, natural Afrikaans with a tone that left no room for doubt. He announced that he had now arrived and politely but firmly asked for the gate to be opened. The boy’s fluency and attitude caught many viewers off guard. He spoke the language with the ease of a native speaker, complete with the right pronunciation and rhythm.

Watch the learner in action at the school gate in the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the cheeky learner

Viewers were quick to pick up on the boy's confidence and the comedic timing of the whole situation. Many pointed out that arriving late to school while delivering a fully composed Afrikaans speech through an intercom took a special kind of nerve.

User @lisa_jansen_van_vuuren wrote:

"His Afrikaans is very good, laat die kind in (let the child in).”

User @itz_cammy18 said:

"This was the perfect opportunity to skip class. I mean, he tried to get in 🙄."

User @tee_kaigh noted:

"Leave our gate alone 😂. He was outside. There's an intercom inside and outside. Inside, for when you are inside and want to request that the gate be opened, since it's those magnetic gates that are opened from the office."

User @naido_61_tiaan_naude_ added:

"Proud to know you know Afrikaans so well."

User @ndobeeugene joked:

"You can tell he's a top learner 😂."

User @mirrors_hair_nails_makeup wished:

"I wish we had a live view from the office on the other side 🤣."

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Source: Briefly News