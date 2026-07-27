People filmed an Afrikaans man named John attempting to feed and get close to a kudu in a residential outdoor setting

The kudu attacked, prompting a stitch of some sharp and hilarious monologue about Afrikaans bravery and brandy

The clip went viral, with South Africans saying the man had hit on something painfully relatable

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Man get's attacked by Kudu after feeding it. Image: @marcius_van

Source: Instagram

A South African man called out John on camera after a kudu encounter went exactly as anyone sensible would have predicted.

Instagram user @marcius_van posted the clip on 25 July 2026. It shows a selfie-style video filmed outdoors in what appears to be a residential area, where a kudu had wandered into reach. Someone named John, off camera, apparently decided that getting close to the wild animal was a reasonable idea. The kudu disagreed and charged.

What followed was not just a moment of chaos, but an impromptu comedy monologue.

Brandy Bravery Gets Called Out

Stitching the original video, @marcius_van launched into a deadpan takedown of a very particular breed of South African boldness. He addressed John directly that he had warned him not to approach the animal. Then, without missing a beat, he broadened the observation into something far more universal.

"John, you know you'll never find your black mates trying things like this," he said. "It's always the Afrikaans guy attempting life-threatening s***. And then we blame it on the brandy. It's not the brandy. It's us!"

Greater Kudu: Africa’s Majestic Antelope

The Greater Kudu is a striking Southern African antelope known for its spiral horns, long legs, and distinctive white stripes. Males have horns that can grow up to 1.8 metres, taking six years to fully develop. Their agility, sharp hearing, and graceful movements help them navigate dense bush and savannah habitats.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Weighs In

South Africans flooded his page with recognition and laughter:

@dkmposh:

"Noooo 😂😂 It's the BB: brandy bravery 😂😂"

@ask.gift__:

"'It's us!!' 😭😭🤣 Too real."

@the_travelling_jochs:

"I am sure John sobered up quickly… 😂😂😂"

@thebigchiefchris:

"The brandy doesn't make it better hahaha"

@veruschka_and_kevin:

"How is John..."

@sizwedhlamini:

"Someone had to say it 😂😂😂😂... Glad I'm not the only one who observed that."

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Source: Briefly News