Oakland's Engine 29 firefighters came to the rescue of a distressed pigeon that approached them during a car fire on 12 July 2026

PETA recognised the department with a Compassionate Fire Department Award for their response to the bird suffering from smoke inhalation

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk praised the firefighters and called on the public to follow their example

Image: The picture on the left showed the firefighter giving the pigeon an oxygen mask. Image: @gbnews

Source: TikTok

An Oakland fire crew is being celebrated after a pigeon sought their help during a car fire and they responded by giving the bird oxygen through a mask. Engine 29 of the Oakland Fire Department became the talk of the internet after a video of the 12 July 2026 rescue went viral.

The pigeon had inhaled smoke from a nearby car fire and walked up to the firefighters, apparently seeking assistance. The crew did not hesitate. They placed an oxygen mask on the bird and treated it as they would any patient. Once it had recovered, the pigeon flew off on its own.

PETA steps in with a special honour

Animal rights organisation PETA announced on 21 July 2026 that the Oakland Fire Department would receive its Compassionate Fire Department Award in recognition of the act. The department will be sent a framed certificate along with vegan chocolates as a token of appreciation.

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said the bird had shown remarkable instinct. She said:

"This brainy bird knew exactly where to turn for help, and Oakland's firefighters didn't hesitate to provide lifesaving assistance. PETA urges everyone to follow the Oakland Fire Department's kind example and never turn away from an animal in distress."

PETA also noted that animals, including pigeons, are capable of approaching humans for help even when they would normally keep their distance, particularly in distressing situations like a fire. The organisation pointed out that a pigeon's capacity to feel pain, hunger, and thirst is no different from that of any other creature.

A moment that captured hearts online

The rescue resonated widely, with the clip drawing enormous attention across social media platforms. Viewers were moved by the straightforward humanity of the response: a crew that fights fires for a living extended that same instinct to protect life to a small bird that walked up and asked for help. The Oakland Fire Department has not yet publicly commented on the PETA recognition, but the award is already on its way.

Check out the Instagram video below:

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Source: Briefly News