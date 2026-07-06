A Bulawayo street vendor has gone viral after being filmed feeding a small animal hidden inside a pouch

The video left many people online debating what the animal could be

While some believed it was a rat, others suggested it could be another small rodent or pet

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The visual showed the vendor sitting down. Image: @CrimeWatchZW

Source: Twitter

A Zimbabwean street vendor has become an unexpected social media sensation after a video showing him feeding a small animal hidden inside a pouch went viral. The clip was shared by @CrimeWatchZW on 6 July 2026 and was reportedly recorded at a busy market along 5th Avenue in Bulawayo's central business district.

In the now-viral video, the vendor can be seen carefully opening a pouch attached to his clothing before feeding a tiny animal concealed inside. The creature appears to resemble a rat, although its exact species has not been confirmed. The unusual moment quickly attracted attention online, with thousands of viewers trying to identify the mystery animal.

The vendor was covering the mystery animal like a baby. Image: @CrimeWatchZW

Source: Twitter

Pangolin speculation raises legal questions

If the animal were confirmed to be a pangolin, the situation would be far more serious. Pangolins are among the world's most trafficked mammals and are protected under international and Zimbabwean wildlife laws.

Capturing, keeping, transporting or trading a pangolin without the necessary permits is illegal in Zimbabwe. The animals are protected because their populations have declined sharply due to poaching and illegal wildlife trafficking, with their scales and meat often sold on the black market.

Check out the X video below:

Mixed reactions online

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes, memes and theories about the mystery animal. While some praised the vendor for appearing to care for the creature, others admitted they would have been startled if they had noticed it while shopping. Many simply found the wholesome interaction amusing and said it was one of the most unexpected viral videos they had seen this week.

MuJew suggested:

“It could be her pet, so what... ibvai pazvinhu zvevanhu.”

Chipfukuto highlighted:

“That's a pangolin @weaknill; arrest this woman.”

John Smith commented:

“When urban folk left Zimbabwe for South Africa and overseas, they were replaced by rural folk who believe too much in superstition.”

Im Batman shared:

“She is a vendor, but some people believe she is using ‘magic’ with that animal to get rich. Do you think she would still be a vendor if she was using ‘magic’?”

Mambo Mazungunye II added:

“No African person keeps wild animals as pets without being linked to witchcraft, and it is also a crime according to the National Parks and Wildlife laws.”

BenShiller10.10 wrote:

“I don’t think it’s a pet. More likely other source of protein she’s just trying to feed it well before it gets on the plate.”

Motsi Mumwechete said:

“It could be some tokorosh to enhance business.”

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Source: Briefly News