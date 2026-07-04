A conservation scientist filmed the reason she was running late for work near Kruger National Park

Rangers and a helicopter were called in to guide an escaped herd of animals back to safety, holding up traffic in the process

South Africans were amazed by the encounter, though some pointed out a few things about her description of the location

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A conservation scientist on the left and an elephant on the right. Images: @ditheconservationist

Source: Instagram

A conservation scientist got a rare excuse for being late to work after a herd of elephants escaped Kruger National Park and ended up blocking the road she was driving on. Dileri Berdeja, a conservation scientist working in biodiversity and freshwater ecosystems, shared the moment on 1 June 2026 with the caption:

"A common day working as a conservation scientist 🤣. Here is the full story of the elephants that escaped Kruger National Park today. Such a surreal experience to witness."

In the clip, Dileri explains that she was driving when she got word that a herd of elephants had broken out of the park. Rangers and a helicopter were already on the scene, trying to guide the animals back in.

The footage showed the helicopter circling overhead to help steer them towards safer ground.

Why elephants sometimes leave the park

Elephants occasionally wander beyond Kruger's boundaries in search of food, water, or new territory, especially during dry spells.

When this happens, rangers and wildlife teams step in quickly, using helicopters and vehicles to guide the animals back to safer areas before they get too close to roads or nearby towns. It's all part of the daily balancing act between protecting wildlife and keeping people safe.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

Mzansi amazed by the Kruger elephant escape

The video left plenty of viewers amazed, though some had a few things to add on her Instagram page:

@travel_captured_slowly pointed out:

"You were not on some random highway; you make it sound like you're in a suburb somewhere, you actually at the Kruger gate entrance to the Kruger park 😮"

@1hugies wrote:

"Great experience I am.. a Kruger fanatic. Great having a Mexican doing research here. Enjoy."

@le_mire_ shared:

"And this is by my home time, yes they do visit the residential areas, but they are well taken care of, the national parks use the helicopters and sometimes a group of vets and rangers to guide them back... fun times 😂"

@thatssomelani joked:

"You are in South Africa, ma'am… Africa consists of 54 worldwide recognised countries ☺️"

Elephants escaping. Images: @ditheconservationist

Source: Instagram

More on wildlife in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a ranger who did not hold back after seeing a woman's questionable actions with a wild baby animal.

recently reported on a ranger who did not hold back after seeing a woman's questionable actions with a wild baby animal. A tense standoff between rangers and a wild animal in Marloth Park took a turn nobody was hoping for.

A trio of dogs left a community shaken after an attack in Durban, reviving calls for stricter rules around keeping certain breeds.

Source: Briefly News