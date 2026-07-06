Zimbabwean preacher and businessman Prophet Uebert Angel surprised his wife, Prophetess Beverly ‘BeBe’ Angel, by gifting her the N1 Hotel in Bulawayo as a birthday present

Angel announced the gift during a heartfelt birthday speech, revealing that the hotel will be renamed The Beverly Hotel in honour of his wife

The reported multi-million-dollar acquisition has sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising the grand gesture while others questioned the scale of the lavish gift

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The visual showed the prophet preaching for his congregation. Image: Prophet Uebert Angel TV

Source: TikTok

Zimbabwean preacher, entrepreneur and businessman Prophet Uebert Angel has surprised his wife, Prophetess BeBe, by gifting her the N1 Hotel in Bulawayo as a birthday present. The gesture, shared in a video by @uebertangeltribe0 around 16 hours ago, quickly went viral after Angel delivered an emotional speech before revealing that he had purchased the hotel and would be renaming it The Beverly Hotel in her honour.

During the birthday celebration, Prophet Uebert Angel spoke about his love, gratitude and appreciation for his wife before unveiling the unexpected gift. Addressing guests, he announced that the N1 Hotel would now belong to Prophetess BeBe Angel, saying:

"Happy Birthday, my love. Today I give you N1 Hotel. It shall now be called The Beverly Hotel."

The visual on the right showed the congregation. Image: Prophet Uebert Angel TV

Source: TikTok

Hotel reportedly worth nearly US$2 million

According to Prophet Angel, the purchase price of the hotel was close to US$2 million (approximately R36 million, depending on the exchange rate). However, as of publication, no official property records or public confirmation from the hotel's previous owners had been released to independently verify the reported acquisition.

If confirmed, the purchase would further expand Angel's growing portfolio of hospitality investments in Zimbabwe. Beyond his ministry, Prophet Uebert Angel has increasingly invested in Zimbabwe's tourism and hospitality sector. He has previously announced redevelopment projects at Musimboti Lodge, as well as plans for new hotel developments under the Mozart and Beethoven brands.

Who is Prophet Uebert Angel?

Prophet Uebert Angel is one of Zimbabwe's most well-known religious figures and is the founder of Spirit Embassy: The GoodNews Church. Over the years, he has built an international following through his ministry while also becoming involved in various business ventures, including real estate, hospitality and finance.

Check out the TikTok video below:

Social media reacts to the lavish birthday gift

The video by the prophet @uebertangeltribe0 generated thousands of reactions online, with supporters congratulating the couple and praising Angel for honouring his wife in such a remarkable way. Many users admired the romantic gesture and wished Prophetess BeBe Angel a happy birthday, while others expressed disbelief at the scale of the gift, saying it was difficult to imagine receiving an entire hotel as a birthday present.

Zipsy asked:

“Where will I get a husband like this one?”

Tarie wrote:

“Wow, this is beautiful. I partake in the grace.”

Eve commented:

“Congratulations. I partake of such grace.”

Abbs asked:

“May I have a job please?”

Annaboane761 joked:

“Congratulations Bevy... now tell us which direction you were praying in to get a husband like that. 😘”

lucibeats_zw🇿🇼🇬🇧🇿🇦 wrote:

“Congratulations! Can I get a job?”

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Source: Briefly News