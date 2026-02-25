Flamboyant Zimbabwean Prophet Java and his wife, Lily Java, have announced their divorce on Facebook

In a statement, they highlighted their commitment to ensuring a smooth co-parenting relationship

Social media users reacted to the news with mixed emotions, offering their opinions and words of encouragement-

Flamboyant Zimbabwean Prophet Passion Java has announced his divorce from Prophetess Lily Java. Image: Lily Java, Passion Java

Source: Facebook

Zimbabwean Prophet Passion Java has announced the end of his marriage with Prophetess Lily Java.

In a lengthy Facebook statement, the flamboyant Prophet said this decision did not come lightly, as they share three children and have been married for 10 years.

Passion Java shares divorce news

A part of his statement speaks about how this decision came from a place of maturity and peace. Though their marriage ended, they opened a new chapter of co-parenting.

"This moment serves to inform our partners, spiritual children, and all well-meaning Christians around the world that Lily and I have officially dissolved our marriage. This decision was not made lightly, but with maturity, understanding, and peace. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain friends and committed partners in raising our three beautiful children. We are both fully involved in their lives and will continue to co-parent with love, respect, and unity," he stated.

Java said the divorce will not change his role and commitment to being a present father to their three children. He mentioned that they have been giving their kids support and guidance, and that will continue. Though they remain friends, they will continue their callings separately.

The couple then asked for privacy as they navigate this period in their lives peacefully.

Flamboyant Zim Prophet Passion Java and Prophetess Lily Java are committed to remaining friends and co-parents. Image: Lily Java

Source: Instagram

Social media users respond to Passion Java's post

Responding to the Facebook post, this is what some of the positive netizens had to say.

Jerry Veremu said:

"Accept the things that you can not change. It is what it is. Be the same PASSION JAVA that we know, despite the circumstances. Besides not being my favourite currently, I feel your pain. It will take time; eventually, you will overcome ( TALKING FROM EXPERIENCE). Don't give up."

Givemore Memory Madzudzo shared:

"May it help you settle and reflect. You would be all over the place, showing off clothes and shoes, whilst your wife was calm. It's like you had the qualities of the woman instead. This might be a damascene moment in which you will hold a good conversation with yourself for a great renewal. May the Lord be kind to you."

Sphe Sibanda reacted:

"It's not the end of the world, it's just the end of a chapter, and you both get to write the next one together as co-parents."

