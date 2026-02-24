Rachel Kolisi recently gave her fans a raw, behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward

In a short trailer, she opened up about the past mistakes that took a toll on her both mentally and spiritually

Ahead of the premiere, her message resonated deeply with her community, who shared powerful testimonies and words of encouragement with her

Rachel Kolisi shared a glimpse into her upcoming documentary. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi is preparing to finally share her story with the world, opening up about a journey defined by both struggle and strength.

In a vulnerable first look at her upcoming documentary, Falling Forward, the philanthropist and mother of two offers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the past mistakes that nearly broke her, but instead pushed her forward.

Ahead of the screening, Kolisi posted a trailer of the documentary on 23 February 2026. In the clip, she speaks from the driver's seat about the ripple effect of our decisions and how they define our future.

"We all have the ability to be resilient. Every day, we wake up with choices that we are allowed to make, that we're in control of, and how we choose to use those really lands us in a really healthy and whole space, or in a really dangerous, unhealthy place."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Reflecting on her past, the businesswoman said her personal struggles were the result of self-sacrifice and making unhealthy decisions.

"I've done unhealthy, I've done unhealthy for too long. I have sacrificed myself, my mental, emotional and physical health for too long, and I don't want to do that anymore."

Rachel Kolisi said after making unhealthy decisions in the past, she's now taking the longer and more rewarding journey to her healing. Image: rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Speaking on her current journey, Rachel said that by taking the longer and most uncertain road to healing, she knows that the growth she will experience is both authentic and permanent, expressing excitement for the woman she's becoming.

While many expected her to finally address her high-profile divorce from Siya Kolisi, the documentary instead focuses on Rachel's personal growth and healing journey.

The screening forms part of a national roadshow across South Africa, kicking off in March and travelling through several major cities, including Gqeberha and Johannesburg.

"In every city, we are creating intentional spaces for you to see pieces of yourself to recognise your own strength, your own becoming, your own forward motion, even when it felt impossible."

Watch Rachel Kolisi's video below.

Fans react to Rachel Kolisi's video

Followers were moved by Rachel's message, with many looking forward to the screening. Read some of their comments below.

fe.licia2382 showed love to Rachel Kolisi:

"Can't wait to attend. You are phenomenal, Rachel, and doing an awesome job. It's hard, but you will make it."

hattinghmom was moved:

"Ah, what an inspiring woman!"

roseann_shadrach wrote:

"This punched me in my gut! So looking forward to seeing you in PE."

zawadimokgatle said:

"I love everything about Falling Forward. I'm this kind of lady."

rene.adams.5667 praised Rachel Kolisi:

"You are so brave. Can't wait to see your documentary."

i_would_drive_all_night added:

"I hear you, Rachel, on a similar journey myself."

Rachel Kolisi speaks about balancing her busy life

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Rachel Kolisi speaking about how she juggles her demanding schedule.

Between being a mother and a businesswoman, Rachel opened up about how she manages all her roles.

Source: Briefly News