Rachel Kolisi opened up about how she manages to balance work, family and keeping everything in order

The businesswoman reflected on her busy schedule, describing it as "messy," and emphasised that she always tries her best to show up when she needs to

Her message resonated with her followers, many of whom took to the comment section to share words of encouragement with Rachel

Rachel Kolisi opened up about how she manages to juggle her demanding schedule. Image: rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi pulled back the curtain on the "perfect" lifestyle often portrayed on social media, offering a raw look at the reality of juggling a demanding career with the demands of family life.

In a candid reflection on 8 February 2026, the businesswoman and mother of two admitted that while balancing work and home is a constant and often "messy" challenge, her priority is simply showing up with intention.

"Some days, it’s messy. Every day, I show up and do my best."

She revealed that she is juggling multiple projects at once, including building a business, writing a book, planning several events and finalising her documentary, Falling Forward.

Rachel is also preparing for her "biggest talk yet" for Forbes Woman Africa, and credited Woolworths' Chuckles chocolate puffs for keeping her going through it all.

Rachel Kolisi described her work-life balance as "messy," and emphasised that she does her best to show up every day. Image: rachelkolisi

Her post was accompanied by photos of her working, caring for her children, snaps of some breathtaking views, and several picture quotes that reflected her healing journey after her divorce.

With her documentary scheduled to screen in March 2026, coinciding with the release of her book, Rachel expressed gratitude to her supporters for holding her down as she navigates one of her biggest projects to date.

"I can’t tell you how grateful I am for all the support. I am BEYOND excited for those nights together!"

See Rachel Kolisi's post below.

Social media shows love to Rachel Kolisi

Rachel's post sparked an outpouring of support in the comment section as followers praised her for normalising the chaos of modern womanhood.

barbra_kruyer related:

"I feel this was written for me. We all adore you. You’re speaking and showing up for so many others, but don’t forget to be gentle with yourself on tough days."

kaylaraereid said:

"Same, you got this."

cbearcb wrote:

"Yes to the Chuckles shout-out! Rising like a Phoenix out here, @rachelkolisi! Continuing to pray for every step in this new season for you."

janefieldscollection showed support to Rachel Kolisi:

"@rachelkolisi, our team is keeping your arms up in prayer. You will not grow weary in the process, and the Author of your story will absolutely give you the strength to finish strong. Never stop telling your story, any part of it in any way."

tamsyn_gerrits posted:

'I don’t think you know how closely so many women are watching this season - not out of curiosity, but respect. This feels like everything up until now is actually the opening pages of a much larger story."

anna_ziajks cheered:

"You’re amazing! We are all rooting for you. You’ve more than got this!"

