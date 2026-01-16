Rachel Kolisi is prioritising her mental and emotional well-being after her high-profile divorce from her ex-husband, Siya

The businesswoman shared insight into her healing journey, documenting the highs and lows as she navigates her new normal

Meanwhile, the Springboks star has moved on with a new woman, sparking a wave of social media debate as followers of the pair react to the speed with which the captain has entered a new relationship.

Rachel Kolisi continued her healing journey after her divorce from Siya. Images: rachelkolisi, siyakolisi

In a candid display of vulnerability, Rachel Kolisi gave followers a glimpse into her healing journey after her divorce from Springboks captain Siya Kolisi.

Choosing to prioritise her mental and emotional health, the businesswoman and philanthropist is putting herself first and letting herself feel her emotions, admitting that the path to a new normal is rarely linear.

Documenting her path to peace, Rachel posted a video on 14 January 2026, capturing her day of reflection. The clip, which shows her reading a book by the ocean, was paired with an inspiring voice-over that perfectly encapsulated the essence of her healing - a firm commitment to putting her own well-being first.

"I choose peace, I choose love, I choose happiness. Today, I choose me."

As she slowly moves on and chooses peace, her ex-husband, Siya Kolisi, has also moved on and chosen someone else.

The couple ended their eight-year marriage in October 2024, news that sent shockwaves across the nation.

Rachel Kolisi is prioritising her peace and healing while her ex-husband, Siya, moves on with another woman. ImagesL siyakolisi

Recently, the Springboks captain has dominated local headlines after rumours of his new relationship began circulating on social media.

What cut deep for most fans of the couple wasn't the fact that he moved on, but the fact that his new girlfriend is also named Rachel, with a running joke on social media that should he marry her, she too will be Rachel Kolisi.

Rachel John is a Dutch-Nigerian boxer and philanthropist. Rumours of her romance with Kolisi began when they were first spotted at the ATP Finals in Turin.

While the couple has yet to confirm their relationship, fans have made their own conclusions.

Meanwhile, as Rachel Kolisi continues to document her healing journey, several supporters have grown impatient with her deeply emotional posts, taking to the comment section to offer suggestions on how to fully heal.

Watch Rachel Kolisi's video below.

Social media weighs in on Rachel Kolisi's video

As Rachel continues to navigate her new chapter in the public eye, her latest video was met with a series of comments from followers who expressed apparent irritation and impatience, urging her to move on.

redbrownrose said :

"Need you to drop that surname, Queen."

Tamar 🇿🇦 asked:

"Does your heartbreak not end?"

zazamolf suggested:

"I wish you could date his coach and make him take the bench, with his big head."

Fans want Rachel Kolisi to finally turn the page on her divorce from Siya. Image: rachelkolisi

🇿🇦Modipadi🇿🇦 was shocked:

"How long does it take to get over someone?"

okomzuzwana wrote:

"Rachel, stop showing your pain, you're letting him win."

Joy Ryan was concerned:

"Why do I get the feeling you are depressed? Please, girl, we need to see you glow; that's the only way Siya is going to regret what he has done. Forgive, move on, and GLOW UP. Please."

Siya Kolisi allegedly vacations with new girlfriend

