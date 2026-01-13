Siya Kolisi has returned to South Africa after spending quality time with his new girlfriend, Rachel John, in Zimbabwe

The Springboks captain recently went public with his relationship with the Dutch-born social media influencer

The 34-year-old posted pictures on his return to Durban, while John also did the same on returning to Jeffreys Bay, and they both got fans talking on social media

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is back in Durban, South Africa, after enjoying the holidays with his new partner, Rachel John.

The South African rugby star and the social media influencer have been in the major headlines since they both went public with their relationship while they were in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The two were reportedly seen together by a supporter while preparing to board a ferry on the Zambezi River. As they stepped onto the vessel, the fan called out to Siya and asked him to turn around, which he did in a light-hearted manner. The supporter then requested the “pretty lady” accompanying him to do the same, and Rachel obliged, effectively confirming that the pair were indeed together.

The development follows Kolisi’s separation from his wife, Rachel. In October 2024, the couple confirmed they had decided to bring their eight-year marriage to an end. Having shared more than ten years together, Siya and Rachel are parents to two children, Nicholas, aged 11, and Keziah, aged 9.

Kolisi returns to South Africa with John

Kolisi was seen back in training in Durban with the Sharks after his vacation with John. The Springboks star shared different pictures on his Instagram page from the training on Monday, January 12, 2026.

The Boks player had a wonderful season with the South African rugby team in the 2025 season, leading the team to victory in the Rugby Championship and also going unbeaten in the end of the year tour.

Rachel John returns to Jeffreys Bay

After their getaway, Rachel took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she had returned to her hometown of Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape.

She further posted images showing her spending time with friends at the beach during the evening.

Here is what social media users are saying about Siya Kolisi's return to Durban, with Rachel John also going back to Jeffreys Bay.

Len Wildey

So she was the reason for the divorce... can't get enough of one Rachael 🤷🏽‍

Charlton Adonis

She's never been in the limelight...he must wear protection if he wanna save his other half🤣

Faye B George

Why are we seeing so much about these 2, are they the first couple to go on vacation?

Madelein Jennings

It looks like the new girlfriend was waiting for Rachel, his wife, to divorce. Siya. In her previous conversation, Rachel did say he was never home. sad 😢 😢

Qocwa Jojo

She can be Rachel, too; it's none of our business, and she might be eX too one day.

Avril Fortuin

He makes me so sick to my stomach! Not sure what example he sets for South African youth.

Source: Briefly News