Siya Kolisi and his new partner, Rachel John, have decided to take their relationship public after several weeks of speculation among fans

The Springboks captain is currently on holiday, and he's spending it with the Dutch-born social media influencer outside South Africa

A viral video on TikTok shows the two loved birds together, and it sparked different reactions from rugby lovers on social media

South African rugby superstar Siya Kolisi and his new partner, Rachel John, have now taken their romance public, openly sharing moments from their relationship after their dating trended online during the Springboks' end-of-the-year tour. The couple recently spent time together on a romantic getaway in Zimbabwe.

The Springboks captain, who is ten years older than his Dutch-born influencer girlfriend, confirmed his separation from his estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, with whom he shares two children, toward the end of 2024.

Kolisi and John's rumoured relationship

Over recent months, John has fuelled speculation about her love life by hinting at a romance with an unidentified partner. Their relationship first came into public view in October, when they were spotted together in Italy while attending a tennis match.

Away from the public eye, the pair have been seeing each other during overseas rugby tours and have also visited one another privately at their respective homes in Durban and Jeffrey’s Bay.

Kolisi marked his girlfriend’s 25th birthday in the Eastern Cape and recently embarked on their first getaway together.

In December, he complimented his Dutch influencer girlfriend on Instagram, writing, “South Africa suits you well.”

Kolisi and John take their relationship public

In a viral video shared by a Zimbabwean rugby fan, Alexandra Mazuru, on TikTok, Siya Kolisi is seen stepping onto a ferry during a scenic cruise on the Zambezi River.

The rugby star was joined by his partner, John, and the pair appeared in high spirits, smiling and acknowledging the fans after receiving praise for their appearance.

The beautiful video sparked reactions from social media users, and it addresses fans' curiosity about Siya and Rachel's relationship rumours.

Potso Phenyo shared:

"I am glad that the Main Rachel is taking time to heal from their divorce. She's a well grounded hurts in silence and heals loudly, but as for our caption... the speed he moved on with shows he's been cheating a lot. I mean, the ink hasn't dried up."

Pula Mthembu implied

"There goes the little girl's future. He is not even gonna marry her. My friend and I bought tickets for the launch of Mrs Kolisi`s Falling Forward Foundation, Johannesburg leg."

Chantelle Jerel said:

"Siya was our captain, and Rachel was our first lady (well, at least that's how I feel). It's hard for us; we are still healing and seeing this - it's hard, I tell you. Nothing against this young lady ... It's just hard💔"

Noluthando Qomakazi Gqomo wrote:

"What God has united, let no man put asunder" Why marry someone, have kids, start businesses and then divorce? I hope the girlfriend understands that there'll always be calls with the ex-wife, when the child is sick, even at midnight. But what can we do🤷 when people use their private parts to think?"

Rowan Forgus added:

"Maybe it’s the number of bumps to his head playing rugby that’s impairing his judgment in relationships, but this is not a wise move to be dating someone with the same first name as your ex-wife. So if they get married, she will also change her name to Rachel Kolisi? 🤦🏾"

Source: Briefly News