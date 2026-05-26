A group of women over 50 is proving age means nothing at Nahoon Point in East London. The Granny Grommets show up every single Friday morning, boards in hand, ready to surf. A video of their weekly ritual went viral after All Things Awesome shared it on Facebook on 21 May 2026.

A picture of the grannies at the beach. Image: All Things Awesome

Source: Facebook

Every Friday at dawn, these women wade into the Atlantic without hesitation. They are not lifelong surfers chasing nostalgia. Most of them came to the ocean later in life and chose to stay.

Wave riders with a purpose

The name Granny Grommets flips the script on purpose. A grommet is surf slang for a beginner, usually a teenager just starting out. These women took that label and made it their own.

What makes them different goes beyond catching waves. After each session, they clean the beach around Nahoon Point. Their efforts support the push to earn the area a Blue Flag status, a global standard for clean and safe beaches.

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Their story touched people online instantly. The Facebook post drew tons of reactions from people inspired by their commitment to the ocean and to each other. Many said the group changed how they think about growing older.

The Granny Grommets are part of a worldwide movement that pushes back against tired ideas about ageing. Every wave they catch is a small act of rebellion.

Watch the Facebook video below:

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Source: Briefly News