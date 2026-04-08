“Where’s the Invite Gogo?” Afrikaans Granny’s Pap Tert Recipe Gets Mzansi Hungry
- A Western Cape woman shared a detailed pap tert recipe that transformed a traditional staple into a layered, oven-baked dish that impressed viewers
- The cooking video walked audiences through each step, showing how simple ingredients could be turned into a rich and comforting braai side
- Social media users reacted with excitement, praising the dish’s appearance and asking for invites, while others planned to recreate it themselves
There’s something about a good home-cooked meal that instantly pulls people in, especially when it’s something familiar with a twist. One dish in particular had people pausing, rewinding and imagining their next braai menu.
A Western Cape home cook had Mzansi glued to their screens after sharing her take on a proudly South African favourite. TikTok user @thewoollyninjacooks posted the video on 7 April 2026, showing an older woman preparing a pap tert for herself and her husband, turning a simple staple into something a little more elevated.
The video carefully walked viewers through the process, starting with stiff pap made from maize meal, before moving on to a rich, flavourful sauce packed with vegetables, tomatoes and spices. Instead of serving it the usual way, the pap was layered like a bake, with cheese added between the layers for that extra indulgence.
Pap tert recipe inspires South African foodies
Once assembled, the dish was baked in the oven until golden and perfectly set, creating a neat, sliceable meal that looked both comforting and impressive. The method shared by user @thewoollyninjacooks also allowed for flexibility, with suggestions to add ingredients like corn or simplify the layering depending on preference.
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Mzansi quickly filled the comments, with many saying the pap tert looked too good and jokingly asking for invites. Others appreciated how easy the recipe seemed to follow, saying they were inspired to try it themselves and bring something different to their next braai.
Check out the TikTok video below:
Here’s what Mzansi said
KhabeLow wrote:
“This video is so wrong on all levels! No invite for me? I would have braai’d for you and your uncle. Next time, please.”
Mbali wrote:
“You were so close to making chakalaka, so close.”
Shindogrtzu wrote:
“Your pap game is top tier.”
Harry wrote:
“I used to love pap and vleis when I lived in Joburg for seven years.”
Tebogo Dlamini wrote:
“You can’t do this and not invite us. That looks so good.”
Zandy wrote:
“Your pap-making skills are spot on, Gogo. Well done.”
strawberry.mil_k wrote:
“Tannie, make a cheesy white sauce, then layer pap, relish, and cheese sauce as you did. It’s amazing.”
KaManzini wrote:
“You are living a beautiful life in the countryside, away from the city buzz.”
Roshni119 wrote:
“That looks so delicious, I will definitely try it.”
3 Other Briefly News stories about pap
- A Stellenbosch food creator took South Africa's most beloved staple and turned it into something crispy, golden, and completely unrecognisable from what your gogo used to make.
- A self-proclaimed ‘Pap Rights’ activist has gone viral on social media for his humorous video criticising the creative ways people are cooking pap.
- A man’s video of his grandmother eating pap with yoghurt had many South Africans amused and curious about the unusual combination.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za