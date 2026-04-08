A woman shared her experience of choosing love over money, but her partner’s living conditions quickly became the focus of the video

The clip showed a messy and disorganised home, sparking questions about standards and expectations in relationships

Social media users reacted strongly, offering advice and warning her to reconsider her choices before making long-term commitments

Relationships often come with choices, and sometimes those choices play out very differently in real life. One woman’s experience got people talking for all the right and wrong reasons.

The picture on the left showed Kwanele in her boyfriend’s room. Image: @kwanelentuli543

Source: TikTok

A woman’s candid video about dating for love instead of money sparked strong reactions across social media. TikTok user @kwanelentuli543 posted the clip on 7 April 2026, showing her visiting her partner’s home for the first time. While she appeared confident in her choice to prioritise love, the condition of the space quickly became the main talking point.

The video showed a cluttered and untidy home, with buckets, scattered items and visible disorganisation, which contrasted sharply with her own neat and polished appearance.

Dating for love versus dating for money

The woman, user @kwanelentuli543, openly shared that she chose love over financial stability, but the visuals led many viewers to question whether that decision was practical in the long run. Mzansi didn’t hold back in the comments, with many advising her to reconsider the relationship until her partner improves his living conditions.

Others warned her against rushing into serious commitments, saying love should still come with a level of responsibility and effort. The clip sparked a broader conversation about standards, relationships and what people are willing to accept..

The screenshot on the left captured the dirty buckets and pots in Kwanele’s boyfriend’s room. Image: @kwanelentuli543

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Rori Mendy wrote:

“The first time I went for a sleepover at my boyfriend’s place… I had to go back home and lie to my mom to get an extra blanket. We weren’t working back then, but look at us now; we have our own place, jobs and even a car.”

Seeya B wrote:

“Yo, girl, as long as you’re happy.”

Welly wrote:

“My younger self would’ve tried to fix everything.”

Kushlame_mashoto wrote:

“Is that a Zulu boyfriend?”

User6167318620577 wrote: “There’s nothing wrong there, just clean up and stop being lazy.”

Mamlotshwa226 wrote:

“Haibo sisi. 😂 Please check my profile, my first video will show you something worse.”

This is she wrote:

“Don’t even undress, just tell him you’re waiting for marriage.”

user8877088860755 wrote:

“Leave before you get pregnant.”

Lil Madam wrote:

“I would never go back.”

Zinhlezama2 wrote:

“I’d rather stay single.”

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Source: Briefly News