400 Polygamous couples wed during Easter mass at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in Gauteng

A bride shared insights on perseverance and community in polygamous marriages amid online reactions

The debate on polygamy sparked humour and discussion across social media platforms

Hundreds of couples got married on Easter Sunday at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

The International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) in Zuurbekom, Gauteng, held an Easter mass wedding ceremony, where at least 400 polygamous couples tied the knot. One of the brides shared her experience of entering a partnership with another woman saying 'I do' to her husband.

Newzroom Afrika spoke to Professor Musa Xulu, a religion and culture expert, who explained how the church was incorporating the African culture into Christianity, although polygamy in the religion is generally presented as a practice contrary to God's original design for marriage.

In a TikTok video post on SABC News' account, the bride shared her thoughts on people thinking that polygamous marriages wouldn't last. She emphasised perseverance, adding:

"Nothing comes easy, but if you persevere, at the end of the day, you become an achiever. Like they say, 'Sharing is caring,' and if you know that you are selfish, don't even bother coming into this marriage because it's all about sharing."

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Take a look at what the couple had to say in the video below:

What's the difference between polygamy and polyamory?

According to Verywell Mind, polygamy is a marital arrangement where one person has more than one spouse. It can either be polygyny, where one man has many wives, or polyandry, where one woman has many husbands.

Where polygamy concerns the legality of the union, polyamory refers to the practice of relationships without the involvement of marriage, emphasising open communication, mutual consent, and equal power dynamics.

In some countries, polygamy is considered illegal. Image: Jeanine M Weintz / Pexels

Source: UGC

Polygamous marriages get the internet talking

Several members of the online community headed to the comment section to express their thoughts, as well as crack a few jokes, about the event that occurred at the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.

@kingducer humorously stated:

"Someone share the membership forms."

@mncoolj5 told people online:

"I'm tired of being single. I'm joining the IPHC."

After watching the video, @tumie571 laughed and said:

"Straight to the point."

@imperialempress444 added under the post:

"Not perseverance, child. Are we climbing a mountain?"

@potsotkt wanted to know:

"Guys, when they get married, do they sign forms, or do they just exchange vows?"

A stunned @ms_thato01 asked in the comment section:

"Are you sure we’re still living on Earth?"

3 Other stories about polygamy

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Zulu man advised women not to join isithembu, explaining that it only benefits one person in a relationship.

reported that a Zulu man advised women not to join isithembu, explaining that it only benefits one person in a relationship. A young man showed off his two beautiful wives, full of joy and wearing matching outfits. Some people admired the women, while others debated polygamy.

Controversial singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo revealed why she doesn't believe in polygamy, a thought that received mixed reviews from social media users.'

Source: Briefly News