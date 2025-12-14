Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo recently revealed why she doesn't believe in polygamy

A video of the singer talking about polygamous marriages was shared on social media on Sunday, 14 December 2025

The singer received mixed reviews for her views on polygamy over the weekend

Multi-award-winning singer and media personality Kelly Khumalo recently had social media users talking when she shared her views on polygamy.

Khumalo, who previously revealed that she was pregnant with twins, slammed polygamy.

Fans of the musician predict the reality TV star may be referring to her sister, Zandie Khumalo, who recently accepted her husband's second wife.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a video of the singer on his X account on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

"Kelly Khumalo expresses her views on polygamy," he captioned the clip.

In the video, the singer says that women who have children in polygamous marriages are the same as single mothers because their husbands have to attend to 5 or 6 other women in the marriage before they can attend to them and their children.

Khumalo adds that single mothers are better because they have accepted their situation, whereas mothers in polygamous marriages are still in denial.

Social media responds to Kelly Khumalo's clip

@lungy_Madonsela commented:

"I hate to say this, but she’s right, the sports days, the meetings you will go alone like a the single mom. Sometimes he won’t even be there to celebrate the birthdays, and my observation is that the kids of these polygamous marriages don’t get along well."

@Thebaddie02 said:

"Slowed-cooked like oxtail, soon to fall off the bone. She is looking like uMshoza now, I must say."

@Ndaba_2025 responded:

"Uya creamer ngalo cream wase Zimbabwe, I just can’t prove it!"

@Minni_Darque said:

"Ukhuluma ikak (she's talking nonsense) lo! Polygamy is way better than a kid raised by a single mother."

@Kgosetsile wrote:

"Kelly Khumalo, one of those people who are born black but die white."

@ChriExcelTrans reacted:

"So uyabona oku wrong noku right kodwa (so, she can see that she was wrong), she can't see that Meyiwa's family is still in pain and attending court till today because she doesn't want to confess."

@KKhumalo02 responded:

"It looks like her fight with her sister Zandile is far from over. I wonder what Zandi's hubby did. Zandi's hubby did something this time around."

@BanziZeigh said:

"She is a product of their bleaches and our African bleaches."

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo’s son wants to drop out of school

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African singer and media personality Kelly Khumalo revealed that her son, Christian Khumalo, wants to drop out of school.

The award-winning singer and songwriter shared this in an interview with L-Tido on his YouTube podcast.

South Africans on social media offered mixed opinions on the songstress's views on education, saying that education is very important.

