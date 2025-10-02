South African singer Kelly Khumalo revealed that her son, Christian Khumalo, wants to drop out of school

The award-winning singer was in an interview with L-Tido on his YouTube podcast

Mzansi offered mixed opinions on Kelly's views on education, saying that education is very important

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's son considers dropping out of school.

South African singer Kelly Khumalo was a guest on The L-Tido Podcast, where she spoke about her son's growing disinterest in education.

The singer argued that the system is very much flawed, and she does not want her children to be a part of it.

"To them, the only form of success is education. It is very systematic," Kelly claimed. She argued that there are many graduates who are unemployed, adding that if they were taught business management skills, they would have a different outcome in life.

The Ngathwala Ngaye hitmaker then argued that she was never meant to be a part of the system because she dropped out.

L-Tido then asked what she would do if one of her kids were to tell her that they do not want to go to school anymore. The singer responded that her son, Christian Khumalo, who she shares with rapper Jub Jub, has asked her to drop out.

"I realised that maybe as a mom I need to create a better structure than what I was given," she replied. "I was not surprised when my son said he does not want to do this anymore."

"We he said that, I saw myself. That is the power of the tongue. I always told myself that I would not raise children who would be part of the system. The system is very flawed," she mentioned.

Mzanso reacts to Kelly's views

Mzansi is totally against Kelly's views on education, and many argued that education is important.

@mrembola002 argued:

"They think fluent English is equal to intelligence. She is howling without facts. Education provides access to possibilities. Very few people are successful outside the formal education she is criticising. The very same studio she is howling from was constructed through various engineering systems, knowledge acquired through formal education. Bo Kelly must just sit out intellectual discussions."

@Uncensored_Gang argued:

"Many people in South Africa no longer see education as an essential. Mainly because of the high rates of unemployment, and which makes a lot of young people despondent."

@sipho_mate stated:

"You can be successful without education, but being schooled gives you much respect. Look at Patrice Motsepe, the man is successful, but he went to school to finish his PhD just for status."

@lkhuzwayo361 reacted:

"Hate this 'starting a business is better than furthering your studies' narrative! Hate it with a passion. Business is not glamorous; you have a far better financial success with a STEM degree than starting a business!"

@Keneiwe15 remarked:

"She said in the podcast that she is a dropout herself. The mistake she is making is assuming things will work out in the son’s favour like they did for her."

@Given_47 slammed:

"Shame, man. She’s unknowingly emphasising the importance of school. Host doesn’t say “eish”, ask her, 'How many people have qualifications and are earning income because of those qualifications?'. BTW, you can’t live out of the 'system'. School is important."

