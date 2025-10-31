South African actor Zamani Mbatha was a guest on the Engineer Your Life podcast, and he spoke about grief

Among the things he spoke about was love and appreciating his life instead of wallowing in the pain of loss

Social media users related to Mbatha's revelation, and people reacted positively to the video

Actor Zamani Mbatha spoke about pain and loss. Image: Zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

SA star Zamani Mbatha got candid about his life and how he had to deal with pain, grief, longing and gratitude in a recent interview.

The star, who is also the younger brother of Nomzamo Mbatha and Wendy Mbatha, spoke about what life was like growing up without a father.

Zamani Mbatha on grief

Speaking to host Lungelo KM on Engineer Your Life, the actor spoke candidly about how he often thinks about his life without his father.

"When it comes to growing up without my dad, I have always said that I am super grateful for being raised by the people who raised me. But, if I am being honest with myself, there is a huge part that I feel like if my dad were here, it would have helped me navigate life in a certain way," he opened up.

Lungelo KM asked Zamani Mbatha whether he gets the urge to pick up the phone and call his dad, and he said that when that happens, he prays.

"I pray because I know that he is there. I am a spiritual person who believes in ancestors. Sometimes I dream of him. I never thought that this subject actually touches me this way, but it does. I think that is because I am super grateful that I can feel his presence, so there is no void.

He admitted that he does sometimes get the urge to wish life turned out differently, but he understands that some things are beyond his control. But he is mostly grateful that his anger turned into his appreciation for life.

Watch the snippet of the interview below, but this promises to be a good one!

SA reacts to Zamani's revelation

Mzansi peeps relate to the Shaka iLembe actor's video, with many people sharing their own experiences:

bright_ntengo stated:

"This is a heartfelt conversation ❤️ many relate."

sanele_gatj_ndlovu reacted:

"I like the fact that he is still attached to his roots."

smeezykhumalo was touched:

"This touched me, the pain in his voice."

nonozi264 stated:

"From being understanding, it went to being grateful."

___brandon.fahtso remarked:

"This hit deep. We need more men talking openly about the impact of fatherlessness. Such a sad but powerful and relatable conversation."

nkululeko_ndlovu01 encouraged:

"Oh, man. But be comforted in knowing that wherever he is, he is proud of you. You are a good example to other young people who wish to walk in your shoes. You motivate us to fight to succeed even when we no longer have parents. We love and appreciate you, my brother. We are proud of you."

Actor Zamani Mbatha grew up without a father. Image: Zamani_mbatha

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha supports Nomalanga

In a previous report from Briefly News, after Nomalanga Shozi was announced as the new host of the Miss SA competition, replacing multi-award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba, several stars congratulated her.

Fans of the pageant and industry colleagues such as Nomzamo Mbatha and LaConco commented on Shozi's latest gig.

Source: Briefly News