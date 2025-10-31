Actor Zamani Mbatha Opens Up About Growing Up Without a Dad, SA Feels His Pain
- South African actor Zamani Mbatha was a guest on the Engineer Your Life podcast, and he spoke about grief
- Among the things he spoke about was love and appreciating his life instead of wallowing in the pain of loss
- Social media users related to Mbatha's revelation, and people reacted positively to the video
SA star Zamani Mbatha got candid about his life and how he had to deal with pain, grief, longing and gratitude in a recent interview.
The star, who is also the younger brother of Nomzamo Mbatha and Wendy Mbatha, spoke about what life was like growing up without a father.
Zamani Mbatha on grief
Speaking to host Lungelo KM on Engineer Your Life, the actor spoke candidly about how he often thinks about his life without his father.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"When it comes to growing up without my dad, I have always said that I am super grateful for being raised by the people who raised me. But, if I am being honest with myself, there is a huge part that I feel like if my dad were here, it would have helped me navigate life in a certain way," he opened up.
Lungelo KM asked Zamani Mbatha whether he gets the urge to pick up the phone and call his dad, and he said that when that happens, he prays.
"I pray because I know that he is there. I am a spiritual person who believes in ancestors. Sometimes I dream of him. I never thought that this subject actually touches me this way, but it does. I think that is because I am super grateful that I can feel his presence, so there is no void.
He admitted that he does sometimes get the urge to wish life turned out differently, but he understands that some things are beyond his control. But he is mostly grateful that his anger turned into his appreciation for life.
Watch the snippet of the interview below, but this promises to be a good one!
SA reacts to Zamani's revelation
Mzansi peeps relate to the Shaka iLembe actor's video, with many people sharing their own experiences:
bright_ntengo stated:
"This is a heartfelt conversation ❤️ many relate."
sanele_gatj_ndlovu reacted:
"I like the fact that he is still attached to his roots."
smeezykhumalo was touched:
"This touched me, the pain in his voice."
nonozi264 stated:
"From being understanding, it went to being grateful."
___brandon.fahtso remarked:
"This hit deep. We need more men talking openly about the impact of fatherlessness. Such a sad but powerful and relatable conversation."
nkululeko_ndlovu01 encouraged:
"Oh, man. But be comforted in knowing that wherever he is, he is proud of you. You are a good example to other young people who wish to walk in your shoes. You motivate us to fight to succeed even when we no longer have parents. We love and appreciate you, my brother. We are proud of you."
Nomzamo Mbatha supports Nomalanga
In a previous report from Briefly News, after Nomalanga Shozi was announced as the new host of the Miss SA competition, replacing multi-award-winning media personality Bonang Matheba, several stars congratulated her.
Fans of the pageant and industry colleagues such as Nomzamo Mbatha and LaConco commented on Shozi's latest gig.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 6 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za