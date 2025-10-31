TV legend Leon Schuster recently admitted that he battles with depression and loneliness

The South African movie icon previously made headlines when it was reported that he had 2 failed back surgeries and was living on painkiller pills

South Africans and fans of the South African TV icon commented on his documentary on kykNet

Leon Schuster says he battles with depression and loneliness.

Award-winning comedian and actor Leon Schuster recently opened up about his battle with depression in kykNet's documentary series, Schuster, providing further insight into his personal struggles.

In addition to his career milestones, the comedian, who previously sparked a buzz online for R50 million net worth, is also longing for a partner after his divorce.

The TV star, who is known for his hilarious TV shows such as Zulu on My Stoep, has 4 children: Leande, Ernest, Lelani, and Rachelle, and 6 grandchildren.

In a video shared by kykNet on its Instagram account on Thursday, 30 October 2025, Schuster admits that he suffers from chronic depression.

“On Sunday evenings when the sun goes down, I get depressed. This is why I try as much as possible to have my kids visit me on a Sunday, having a braai that continues until I go to bed," says Schuster.

Schuster adds that he looks for company and doesn't want to be alone. If no one visits him, he sits on his stoep and thinks about life, which is not a good thing.

"One should be busy,” says the actor.

The legendary filmmaker, who got divorced in 1999 from his ex-wife, Lalie, also shares that he's battling loneliness.

“To grow old alone is my biggest fear”, he said.

South Africans comment on Schuster's clip

Zimazengulubane said:

"No Leon Schuster slander will ever be tolerated in my family. This man deserves happiness after the joy he's brought to all our childhood ❤️."

BrendonHeyneke replied:

"Leon, I will come and barbecue with you❤️."

Elatsea4 wrote:

"I agree 100% ... Sunday evenings are also a depression attack for me."

IgnatiusVanDerVenter said:

"You have been my hero since my childhood. Currently, I am 55. My great desire is to meet you, please."

DamienCFrancis responded:

"He exposed how racist our society was and how obedient people of colour were. He then united us through humour."

Christine Baker said:

"Praying that you come into a personal relationship with Jesus Christ. He will fill you with His joy and love. Jesus Christ is the soul solution. Praying for you."

Amber Johnson responded:

"Most times comedians are the loneliest people."

Don Clarke commented:

"I spoke to him just yesterday. He is a dear friend. He has always suffered from depression."

Leon Schuster says he gets depressed and lonely the most on Sundays.

