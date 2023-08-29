Leon Schuster prefers to keep his life out of the public eye, even though he is a significant public figure

The legendary filmmaker and singer is worth over R50 million and has six children with a wife he divorced 24 years ago

He loves his family and regularly shares his pictures with them. Netizens came out to wish him well after news of his operation went viral

Leon Schuster is a family man and keeps his love life private.

Source: Instagram

Until recently, funnyman Leon 'Shucks' Schuster's life has been kept out of the limelight.

In spite of this, he has a net worth of R55 million and a big family he loves.

We look at the man who made Mzansi laugh for decades and loves his family fiercely.

Leon Schuster's children and grandchildren

Known for classical films like You Must Be Joking, Panic Mechanic, Mama Jack and the Mr. Bones franchise, Schuster has four children: Leande, Ernets, Lelani and Rachelle.

Two of his children are twins, and one gave birth to twins. He has a combined total of six grandchildren. His Instagram page is full of pictures of him and his family. He also took a picture of himself and his grandchildren.

Leon Schuster's net worth, love life and work before filmmaking

His love life is as colourful and eventful as his films were. Leon Schuster was married to the mother of his children, Lalie until they divorced in 1999. He then started dating women younger than him, with his most recent relationship being with real estate agent Amanda Coetzee, who is 40 years younger than him.

The Vereeniging-born filmmaker also worked as a teacher for two years after obtaining his BA from the University of Free State. He reportedly reportedly worth R55 million, which he amassed from his massive film empire spanning decades.

He was recently hospitalised after undergoing a back operation and went viral after a video of him surfaced. In the video, he shows great energy and excitement for the Springbok's performance in the Rugby World Cup. To watch the video, click on this link.

South Africans wish Leon Schuster well

Netizens poured their well wishes to Shucks and prayed for a speedy recovery.

Elton' Ekky Jay' Lodewyk commented:

"One of South Africa's greatest legends. I wish you a speedy recovery. With love from Prague."

Celeste Botha remarked:

"Good luck, Leon. Speedy recovery. We are praying for you."

Robert van der Schyff said:

"Leon, you are a legend. Hope you get well soon. We love you."

Leon Schuster hospitalised for back operation

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that South Africans united in giving emotional support to Leon Schuster following his hospitalization.

Netizens, celebrities and sports personalities wished the legendary filmmaker a speedy recovery following a back operation.

